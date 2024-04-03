Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Foster-Caviness Inc., Colfax, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $181,875,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 2, 2029. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and U.S. Department of Agriculture schools and Indian tribal organizations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-24-D-P422).

Air Force

Martinez-DRMP JV, LLC, Merritt Island, Florida, will be awarded a not to exceed $49,999,999, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect and engineering Services. This contract provides mission support to the Space Launch Delta 45 (SLD 45), mission partners, tenant units, and the eastern range. Services will be performed at the following locations: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; Jonathan Dickinson Missile Tracking Annex, Florida; Malabar Missile Tracking Annex, Florida; and Ascension Auxiliary Airfield, South Atlantic. The work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2029. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award through an initial task order with a minimum award guarantee of $2,500. 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-24-D-0002). (Awarded April 1, 2024)

Criterion Corp., Marquette, Michigan, was awarded a $43,567,606 firm-fixed-price contract for base operations support services. This contract provides for administration and management of materiel, ground transportation, vehicle maintenance, traffic management, real property maintenance, and fuels management. Work will be performed in Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and nine offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,669,780 are being obligated at the time of award. The 94th Contracting Flight, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity. (FA6703-24-D0002)

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,992,067 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00055) to contract FA8650-19-C-6024 for optical radiation bioeffects and safety. This research will advance understanding of the personal effects of directed energy and kinetic energy systems and associated protection. This additional work modification includes novel radio frequency bioeffects research, directs additional testing for laser bioeffects and clothing effects, and related Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality training development. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed Aug. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $415,000 will be obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. This contract was awarded March 29, 2024.

Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been awarded a $12,500,000 ceiling increase (P00009) to the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA2487-18-D-0129) for joint munitions effectiveness manuals production (JMEMs). The effort includes technical and analytical studies, theoretical investigation, software engineering, mathematical computations, and drafting and editing of technical reports. The effort also includes direct interface with JMEMs end-users and external software developers. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. The award is the result of sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Army production, and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be used for this contract with no funds being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. This contract was awarded March 29, 2024.

Army

Kinder Brothers Excavating Inc.,* Dexter, Missouri (W912EQ-24-D-0011); Maloney-Odin, a JV,* Novato, California (W912EQ-24-D-0012); and Southern Contracting LLC,* Biloxi, Mississippi (W912EQ-24-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for seepage remediation projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity.

SEH-Tepa ES JC LLC, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architecture and engineering design services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity (W911SA-24-D-2004).

Optics1 Inc., Bedford, New Hampshire, was awarded a $10,618,611 firm-fixed-price contract to manufacture and install Geonyx XP Land Inertial Navigation Systems with accessories and support equipment, and to provide installation, integration, testing and training services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bedford, New Hampshire, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2029. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) funds in the amount of $10,618,611 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5001).

Defense Health Agency

CliniComp International Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $29,469,074 modification to award Option Year Four of a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HT001120D0003) with a maximum ceiling value of $411,905,935. The contract provides operational support and sustainment for all existing clinical information system components currently in operation and support decommissioning activities during the phased transition to MHS GENESIS, or otherwise discontinuing clinical information system operations. This effort has a 12-month base period of performance with six 12-month option periods with an estimated completion date of March 2027. This contract was procured as a sole source acquisition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds were obligated for a subsequent task order under HT001120D0003 to fully fund Option Year Four contract line item 4001 for 12 months from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Mar. 29, 2024.)

Navy

FLUKE Electronic Corp., Everett, Washington, is awarded a $33,799,248 firm-fixed-price contract for Fluke 5730A/03/AN multimeter calibrators in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Metrology and Calibration Program. The multimeter calibrators are devices that measure AC/DC voltage, AC/DC current, wideband frequency, four wire and two wire resistance. Work will be performed in Everett, Washington, and is expected to be completed by April 2029. Aircraft Procurement Navy fiscal 2024 funds in the amount of $2,615,418 will be obligated at time of award, of which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a) (1). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426724D0150).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $33,689,682 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract for design agent and lifecycle sustainment services in support of the Independence Variant Littoral Combat Ship Combat System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,562,666. Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (84%); San Diego, California (11%); Mobile, Alabama (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,753,024 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division is the contracting activity (N6339424C0004).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $13,041,693 for a firm-fixed price delivery order N00383-24-F-PF01 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-19-G-PF01) for the repair of nine APY-10 radar system weapon repairable assemblies in support of the P-8A aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (68%); and McKinney, Texas (32%), and work is expected to be completed by July 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $13,041,693 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business