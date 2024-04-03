Headlines — April 3

News

Contractor crushed by T-38 jet suffered broken ribs, spinal fractures

A civilian maintainer was hospitalized for nearly a week with multiple broken bones and other injuries after the nose of a T-38A Talon training jet collapsed on him at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in February 2023, according to an Air Force investigation.

Court OKs lawsuit accusing VA of discrimination in disability claims

A lawsuit accusing Veterans Affairs officials of racial discrimination in disability benefits processing can move ahead after a federal court on Friday rejected a government request to dismiss the case.

Pentagon clears F-35 to fly in lightning after years-long hold

The approval ends an ironic episode for the fighter nicknamed the “Lightning II.”

US weighs selling new fighter jets, missiles and guidance kits to Israel

Some of the weapons could take years to arrive in Israel, but the move comes as the administration faces pressure to condition arms transfers.

Air Force

Airman on hunger strike at White House over Gaza support

Inspired by a U.S. airman who set himself on fire in front of an Israeli embassy in protest of the war in Gaza, an Air Force member has begun what he says will be a long-term hunger strike in front of the White House while taking leave from service.

Air Force spectrum wing puts skills to the test in first internal exercise

The Air Force’s electromagnetic reprogramming wing recently conducted its first internally focused exercise in an attempt to evaluate how it can perform its essential tasks that will be vital for defeating sophisticated adversaries such as China in a potential conflict.

Archaeological site discovered within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

An archaeological site that might shed more light on New Mexico’s ancient history has been discovered recently within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base.

Tampa Bay AirFest brings Thunderbirds, vintage aircraft to skies over MacDill Air Force Base

The Tampa Bay AirFest returned to fill the skies over Tampa with performances by the Thunderbirds, vintage aircraft and military planes that aviation fans welcomed to MacDill Air Force Base on Friday and Saturday.

Air Force’s Airmen of Note takes jazz on tour to honor service in Rocky Mountain states

The Airmen of Note, the United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble, is set to embark on a seven-day tour across Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota, officials announced Monday.

Defense

Air Force looks to industry to provide AI ‘toolkit’ for cloud-based C2 capability

The Air Force is expanding its outreach to contractors to explore how different automation and AI technologies could be integrated into its command-and-control modernization efforts.

Veterans

No American vets traveled to Iwo Jima for annual ‘reunion’ marking pivotal WWII battle

(Stars & Stripes) U.S. Marines and Japanese soldiers marched side-by-side over the weekend on Iwo Jima, where their predecessors fought one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.