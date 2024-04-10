Crontract Briefs

Army

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $459,802,408 order-dependent contract for AN/ARC-231/A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Suite hardware components, repair services and technical/engineering/logistic support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 9, 2034. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-24-D-0002).

JJ Contracting Corp.,* Auburn, New York, was awarded an $18,274,646 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and replace roofs. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, is the contracting activity (W911S2-24-D-8300).

Gideon Contacting LLC,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $9,866,689 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and modify an industrial waste lift station. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,866,689 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-24-C-0005).

Navy

CACI International Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $37,535,491 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price type contract to support integration and operation of information operations payloads into unmanned aerial vehicles used by joint forces. This three-year contract includes a two-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $59,911,998. Work will be performed across five geographic zones in the areas of Westminster, Colorado (40 %); Florham Park, New Jersey (40%); Jessup, Maryland (15%); and San Diego, California, and Chantilly, Virginia (5 % combined). The period of performance of the base period is from April 2024 through April 2027. If the option is exercised, the period of performance will extend through April 2029. Funding will be obligated via task and delivery orders. The anticipated types of funding to be obligated include operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy). This sole-source procurement is issued using other than full and open competition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), Only One Responsible Source. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-24-D-0013).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: US Fire Equipment LLC, Sumner, Washington (SPE8EC-24-D-0035, $523,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fire and emergency equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0005 and awarded July 24, 2023.

UPDATE: Dental Health Products Inc.,* New Franken, Wisconsin (SPE2DH-24-D-0009, $18,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

*Small Business