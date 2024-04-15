Headlines — April 15

News

US forces help Israel repel Iranian drone, missile attack

The U.S. military shot down dozens of missiles and drones Saturday that were fired at Israel from Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Air Force to get F-15E jet with fresh electronic warfare tech in summer

The U.S. Air Force expects to receive its first operational F-15E Strike Eagle upgraded with an advanced electronic warfare system this summer.

Drones are crowding Ukraine’s skies, largely paralyzing battlefield

So many drones patrol the skies over Ukraine’s front lines — hunting for any signs of movement — that Ukrainian and Russian troops have little ability to move on the battlefield without being spotted, and blown up.

Air Force

‘Planting a seed:’ Air Force recruiters use live events, new policies to rebound from enlistment slump

A 33-year-old mother pushing a baby stroller stopped Saturday at the Air Force recruiting tent of the Great Texas Air Show to ask about the differences in the military services. What could the Air Force offer her?, she asked.

Kirtland AFB Huey: Old warrior won’t hear of retirement

Its arms aren’t tired. Kirtland Air Force Base is the home of a record-holding, long-flying aircraft.

Defense

Here’s the air-defense system that protected Israel from Iran’s drones

An incoming attack by more than 300 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles was the latest challenge to Israel’s air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.

Veterans

A decade after scandal, VA health care may be at another crossroads

Ten years after a scandal over wait times at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers sparked new programs to increase veterans’ access to private health care services, a divided Congress is debating the future of VA medical care and how best to fund the department.