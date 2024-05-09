ACC announces Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Air Combat Command announced the recipients of the command’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Awards, and the Civilian of the Year Awards, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 15, 2024.

And two of the winners hail from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Airmen were recognized for their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service.

“We are immensely thankful for your commitment to excellence,” said Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of ACC. “You are remarkable representations of so many Airmen that are doing exceptional work every single day and we are very proud.”

The annual event recognizes Airmen who exemplify excellence in their job, off-duty education, and volunteerism within their communities.

“We celebrate the achievements of the representatives of our best Airmen, civilians and company-grade officers that we have throughout the command,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command chief of ACC. “When I look around at events like this, it strikes me that this is the lens that I get to look at America through, and I find that to be a huge blessing in my life.”

The ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award winners are:

Airman: Senior Airmen Daryn Claussen, 414th Combat Training Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.

Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Joseph Mazure, 609th Air Operations Center, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Kaythi Rasay, 4th Force Support Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.

First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Samantha Padilla, 99th Medical Group, Nellis AFB, Nev.

The ACC Officer of the Year Award winners are:

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Sawyer Guard, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Austin Davis, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

The ACC Civilian of the Year Award winners are:

Civilian of the Year (Category I): Nicholas Waller, 319th Security Forces Squadron, Grand Forks AFB, N.D.

Civilian of the Year (Category II): Raymond Pelletier, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall AFB, Fla.

Civilian of the Year (Category III): William Miller, 33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, JBSA-Lackland, Texas

Congratulations to all the ACC Winners!