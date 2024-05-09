The 432nd Wing wins 2023 valuable James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Sylvia, 11th Attack Squadron, shows Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, Executive Director of the Doolittle Foundation, how to perform the duties of a sensor operator while piloting an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 22, 2024. Hoppes was learning about different aspects of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing before the presentation of the James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)