Edwards AFB express the value Maintenance Top Performers with ceremony

The 412th Maintenance Group hosted the 2024 Maintenance Professional of the Year Awards banquet at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to honor the maintenance top performers.

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Noah R. Ricciardi (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

Non-commissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Adam C. Huling (412th MXS/TMDE-PMEL)

Senior Non-commissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Kelvin Castillo (412th MXL)

Company Grade Officer: 1st Lt. Michael C. Shin (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Julia C. Tallieu (412th MXLS)

Team: 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

Test Team: B-21 Developmental Test Unit (412th MXLS)

Supervision/Management: Bryce D. Sewalson (412th MXS/Propulsion Flight)

Staff/Technician: Charlotte L. Rodden (412th MXS/Fabrication Flight)

Trades & Labors: Aaron W. Moore (412th MXS/Munitions Flight)

Administration/CSS: Kimberly L. Turner (412th MXS/Maintenance Flight)

Specialist/Analyst: Samantha C. Williamson (412th MXS/AGE Flight)

Program/Project Manager: Nicole R. Sharp (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

Innovator: PMEL Quality Assurance Section (412th MXS/TMDE-PMEL)

For the Warfighter: Master Sgt. Robert Z. Mason (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

Volunteer: Staff Sgt. Xavier S. Shaw (412 th AMXS/461st AMU)

Honor Guard (MSG Award): Senior Airman Kevin T. Nguyen (412th AMXS/411th AMU)

AFMC Outstanding Weapons Pro Annual

Weapons Professional Amn: Senior Airman Sydney R. Swavel (412th MXL)

Weapons Professional NCO: Tech. Sgt. Vincent A. Miller (412th AMXS/411th AMU)

Weapons Professional SNCO: Master Sgt. Haime R. Johnson (412th AMXS/461st AMU)

Weapons Professional Civilian: Erick H. Ramirez (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

Load Crew: Staff Sgt. Ashlei D. Taylor, Airman 1st Class Anthony R. Villalpando, Airman 1st Class Jenna R. Marcinkowski (412th AMXS/411th AMU)

AFMC Outstanding Munitions Pro Annual

Munitions Professional Civilian: Cesar J. LopezFlores (412th MXS/Munitions Flight)

Barnes Award

Crew Chief of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Eddie S. Del Villar (912th AMXS/418th AMU)

MPOY

MPOY Cat I Airman: Airman 1st Class Franklin S. Houston, Jr. (412th MXS/Fabrication Flight)

MPOY Cat I NCO: Tech. Sgt. Jose Arellano (412th AMXS/411th AMU)

MPOY Cat I SNCO: Master Sgt. Paul J. Couch II (412th MXS/MXM)

MPOY Cat I Civ Tech: Sergio Carrillo-Martinez (412th MXS/Maintenance Flight)

MPOY Cat I Civ Mgr: Robert R. Turner, Jr. (412th MXS/Maintenance Flight)

MPOY Cat II Airman: Senior Airman Jamel J. Loyd (412th MXS/TMDE-PMEL)

MPOY Cat II NCO: Tech. Sgt. Ryan F. Deleon (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

MPOY Cat II SNCO: Master Sgt. Matthew P. Jones III (412th MXS/Maintenance Flight)

MPOY Cat II Civ Tech: Shane S. Carlisle (412th MXS/AGE Flight)

MPOY Cat II Civ Mgr: Durran M. Heaney (412th MXS/Maintenance Flight)

MPOY Cat III Airman: Senior Airman Richard A. Smedes (412th MXS/TMDE-PMEL)

MPOY Cat III NCO: Tech. Sgt. Thomas D. Nugent (412h MXS/AGE Flight)

MPOY Cat III SNCO: Master Sgt. Robert H. Pulido (412th MXQ)

MPOY Cat III Civ Tech: Robert J. Yates Jr. (412h MXS/Propulsion Flight)

MPOY Cat III Civ Mgr: Gregory P. Peria (412th MXS/Propulsion Flight)

MPOY CGO Cat I: 2nd Lt. Johnathan B. Harris (412th AMXS/411th AMU)

Support Professional (Does not go to AFMC): Tech. Sgt. Jessica R. Stainbrook (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

Mx Trng Sec Instructor: Tech. Sgt. Hector Valencia (412th MXOT)

Section/Flight of the Year: Munitions Flight (412th MXS)

AMU of the Year: 411th AMU (412th AMXS)

Staff Agency of the Year: 412th MXLS-OL Tinker AFB (412th MXLS)

Leo Marquez Awards

Company Grade Manager Aircraft Maintenance (second lieutenant-captain): Capt. John P. Barnes (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

Supervisor Manager Aircraft Maintenance (master sergeant-chief master sergeant): Master Sgt. Benjamin A. Benefield (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

Technician Supervisor Aircraft Maintenance (staff sergeant-technical sergeant): Tech. Sgt. David M. Terhune (912th AMXS/420th AMU)

Technician Aircraft Maintenance (senior airman and below): Senior Airman Noah R. Ricciardi (412th AMXS/416th AMU)

Civilian Manager Aircraft Maintenance (GS7-15/WG12-15/WS8-19/WL6-15): Bryce D. Sewalson (412th MXS/Propulsion Flight)

Civilian Technician A Aircraft Maintenance (GS1-6/WG1-11/WS1-7/WL1-5): Noe T. Marquez (412th MXS/Fabrication Flight)

Supervisor Manager Muns/Msl Mx (master sergeant-chief master sergeant): Master. Sgt. Kelvin Castillo (412th MXL)

Technician Supervisor Muns/Msl Mx (staff sergeant-technical sergeant): Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey D. Atha II (412th AMXS/461st AMU)

Technician Muns/Msl Mx (senior airman and below): Senior Airman Gage C. Schoenhoff (412th MXL)

Civilian Manager Muns/Msl Mx (GS7-15/WG12-15/WS8-19/WL6-15): Jonathan E. Rico (412th AMXS/Munitions Flight)

Civilian Technician Muns/Mxl Mx (GS1-6/WG1-11/WS1-7/WL1-5): Derick R. Foster (412th MXS/Munitions Flight)

Lew Allen Awards

SNCO: Master Sgt. Cody A. Fullerton (912h AMXS/MXA)

Officer: Capt. Alexander D. Lovejoy (412th AMXS/MXA)