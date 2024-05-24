Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Memorial Day

Join us in Pico Rivera this Memorial Day weekend as we honor our fallen service members.

May 24 – 27, 2024 Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA.

Friday, May 24: 6:30pm Opening Ceremony

Keynote Speaker

Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team

Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin Presentation

Saturday, May 25: 8:00pm Candlelight Ceremony

Reading the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall

Vietnam Veteran Robert Castrellon will read the Pico Rivera names

Guest speaker will read the Veteran names from surrounding cities

Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team

Monday, May 27: 10:00am Memorial Day Ceremony



Flyover

Keynote Speaker

Brass Band

Retiring the Colors

The half-scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be open 24 hours a day between May 24 and May 27