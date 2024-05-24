Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Memorial Day

Join us in Pico Rivera this Memorial Day weekend as we honor our fallen service members.
May 24 – 27, 2024 Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA.
Friday, May 24: 6:30pm Opening Ceremony
- Keynote Speaker
- Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team
- Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin Presentation
Saturday, May 25: 8:00pm Candlelight Ceremony
- Reading the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall
- Vietnam Veteran Robert Castrellon will read the Pico Rivera names
- Guest speaker will read the Veteran names from surrounding cities
- Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team
Monday, May 27: 10:00am Memorial Day Ceremony
- Flyover
- Keynote Speaker
- Brass Band
- Retiring the Colors
The half-scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be open 24 hours a day between May 24 and May 27