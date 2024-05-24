fbpx
Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Memorial Day

by Aerotech News
Memorial Day Memorial Wall Pico Rivera, CA

Join us in Pico Rivera this Memorial Day weekend as we honor our fallen service members.

May 24 – 27, 2024 Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA.

Friday, May 24: 6:30pm Opening Ceremony 

  • Keynote Speaker
  • Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team 
  • Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin Presentation

Saturday, May 25: 8:00pm Candlelight Ceremony 

  • Reading the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall
  • Vietnam Veteran Robert Castrellon will read the Pico Rivera names
  • Guest speaker will read the Veteran names from surrounding cities
  • Taps performance by Valley Veterans Memorial Team

Monday, May 27: 10:00am Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Flyover
  • Keynote Speaker
  • Brass Band
  • Retiring the Colors

 The half-scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be open 24 hours a day between May 24 and May 27

