Headlines — May 27

House proposal could derail Air Force plan to move space Guard units

Governors would maintain their authority over Air National Guard units with space missions under an amendment approved by the House Armed Service Committee Wednesday, complicating an Air Force proposal that seeks to transfer those units and several hundred airmen to the Space Force.

Families of Marines killed in 2022 Osprey crash sue manufacturers

Families of four of the five Marines killed when their Osprey crashed in California in June of 2022 filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging that the aircraft’s manufacturers failed to address known mechanical failures that led to the deaths.

Replicator drones already being delivered, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has started sending systems to Indo-Pacific Command as a part of Replicator — a program aimed at hastening the purchase and delivery of drones.

First Ukrainian pilots graduate US F-16 training

The first batch of Ukrainian pilots have graduated from U.S. F-16 training, a National Guard official told Air & Space Forces Magazine on May 23.

LA officials, military leaders launch 9th annual LA Fleet Week aboard USS Carl Vinson

Los Angeles city officials and military dignitaries officially kicked off LA Fleet Week — the region’s celebratory salute to the nation’s seafaring military branches — on Wednesday aboard the show-stopping aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson.

Sydney judge says US ex-fighter pilot accused of training Chinese aviators can be extradited to US

Sydney judge on Friday ruled that former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan can be extradited to the United States on allegations that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, leaving the attorney-general as Duggan’s last hope of remaining in Australia.

This Air Force security team can breach an ‘impenetrable’ SCIF in one minute

An Air Force security team has developed a kit of portable hydraulic breaching tools that they say can break into some of the most secure rooms on most military bases: a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, or ‘SCIF,’ the steel-and-concrete reinforced bunkers that store the military’s deepest secrets.

Senate confirms Melissa Dalton as next Air Force Under Secretary

The US Senate today approved the nomination of Melissa Dalton to serve as the next Air Force Under Secretary, ending a year-plus spell in which no official was confirmed to the role.

Airman on Okinawa awarded medal for subduing violent airline passenger

An airman stationed on Okinawa was decorated recently for helping subdue an unruly passenger attacking flight attendants on a Japanese airliner and threatening to open an emergency exit midflight.

The Air Force’s pool of master sergeants is growing in 2024

Nabbing a promotion to master sergeant got a little easier this year.



Combat course at air base in South Korea aims to forge ‘multi-capable airmen’

Every month at this fighter base south of Seoul, security forces airmen spend 10 days honing the combat skills they need to fend off an attack on the installation.

F-35 customers in Asia-Pacific monitor Lockheed upgrade saga from afar

Lockheed Martin’s delay in rolling out the F-35 fighter’s Technology Refresh 3 upgrade package appears to have no immediate effect on customers in the Asia-Pacific region, but governments are monitoring their acquisition timelines closely.

Boeing KC-46A refueler had two-month pause in deliveries, expected to resume soon

The newest issue with the long-troubled tanker involves a part on the aircraft’s refueling boom.

Titra, Airbus team up to modify ALPIN drone for naval missions

Turkish drone-maker Titra is teaming with aerospace specialist Airbus to modify the ALPIN drone so it can operate from naval platforms as well as take off and land autonomously, the former announced this week.

Veteran suicide prevention algorithm favors men, investigation finds

An artificial intelligence program designed to prevent suicide among U.S. military veterans prioritizes white men and ignores survivors of sexual violence, which affects a far greater percentage of women, an investigation by The Fuller Project has found.

Family of fallen World War II hero visits Colorado Springs

The extended family of a fallen World War II hero gathered in Colorado Springs last week to thank a group of high school students for honoring their family member, and to workshop strategies for broadening local knowledge about him.

VA buried their brother as an ‘unclaimed veteran.’ Now they’re working to bring him home.

The remains of veterans–some dating back to the Civil War–sit neglected at funeral homes across the country.