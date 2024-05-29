Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (HDTRA124D0002); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (HDTRA124D0003); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (HDTRA124D0004); Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia (HDTRA124D0005); SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York (HDTRA124D0006); Two Six Labs LLC (doing business as Two Six Technologies), Arlington, Virginia (HDTRA124D0007); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (HDTRA124D0008); Noblis Inc., Reston Virginia (HDTRA124D0009); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (HDTRA124D0010); and Signalscape Inc.,* Cary, North Carolina (HDTRA124D0011), were awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $4,000,000,000 for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Research and Development Directorate. This contract provides for performing research, development, test and evaluation, procurement, maintenance, support, systems engineering and/or sustainment to provide scientific and technological solutions to meet the Department of Defense’s priority Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction objectives. Work under this program is divided into three pools: artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and software development (Pool 1); operations and countermeasures in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment (Pool 2); and targeting, information operations and irregular warfare (Pool 3). The maximum ceiling value applies to all awards issued under all three pools. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $500,000 ($50,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of fiscal 2025. All other funding will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; procurement; and other funding. Work locations will be determined at the task order level. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period and a five-year optional ordering period. The ordering period will go through May 2029; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will go through May 2034. This award is the result of a full and open competitive acquisition. Proposals were solicited through SAM.gov and 27 offers were received. DTRA, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $738,446,386 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Air Force National Capital Region (NCR) information technology services. This contract provides for a full range of classified and unclassified information technology and telecommunication services in the National Capital Region. This contract also provides services to the National Military Command Center’s strategic watch, crisis response, and worldwide monitoring missions. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 2, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. The Air Force District of Washington NCR Enterprise Support Division, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA2860-24-D-0007).

Ardent Management Consulting LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma (FA8003-24-D-0002); Woolpert Inc., Dayton, Ohio (FA8003-24-D-0004); Gannett Fleming Inc., doing business as GeoDecisions, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania (FA8003-24-D-0005); NV5 Geospatial, St. Petersburg, Florida (FA8003-24-D-0006); 22nd Century Technologies Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA8003-24-D-0007); TMS LLC, Chattanooga, Tennessee (FA8003-24-D-0008); Compusult Systems Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8003-24-D-0009); Tukuh Technologies LLC, Kansas City, Missouri (FA8003-24-D-00010); Navancio LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada (FA8003-24-D-0011); KFS LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8003-24-D-0012); Geospatial Consulting Group International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8003-24-D-0082); The Bison Group LLC, Ashburn, Virginia (FA8003-24-D-0083); True North JV, Bloomington, Indiana (FA8003-24-D-0084); and AcmeSolv LLC, Bethesda, Maryland (FA8003-24-D-0085), have been awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a not-to-exceed combined ceiling of $220,000,000. The general supplies and services (GS&S) 2.0 multiple award contract provides GS&S supporting the Department of the Air Force, other Department of Defense (DOD) organizations, and non-DOD organizations. The GS&S 2.0 multiple award contract will facilitate consistent, aligned and unified GS&S for improved shared situational awareness and decision making across the various echelons of military hierarchy including the unit, installation, and management headquarters levels. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract directed order level and are expected to be complete by Nov. 28, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated against each awardee at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Army

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, was awarded a $480,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Maven Smart System prototype. One bid was solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX24-D-0012).

HGL-ER JV LLC,* Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $40,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (W912WJ-24-D-0007).

Heartland Manufacturing Inc.,* Brentwood, New York (W911QY-24-D-0006); and Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (W911QY-24-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $39,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Cold Weather Glove System. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Threat Tec – Yorktown Systems Group JV LLC,* Hampton, Virginia, was awarded a $33,990,441 modification (P00038) to contract W911S0-20-C-0007 for intelligence support services. Work will be performed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,102,830 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Olsson Industrial Electric Inc., Springfield, Oregon, was awarded a $33,169,374 firm-fixed-price contract for the Libby Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Libby, Montana, with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Bonneville Power Authority funds in the amount of $2,140,001 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-24-C-0010).

Iron Mountain Solutions,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $29,829,267 modification (P00051) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B001 for technical support for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 8, 2025. Fiscal 2010 and 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Ashmore and Cartier Islands, Austria, Bahrain, Croatia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Mexico, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates) funds; fiscal 2010 Army Working Capital funds; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; fiscal 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,829,267 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Classic Site Solutions Inc.,* Framingham, Massachusetts (W912WJ-24-D-0008); and Edward Paige Corp.,* Norwell, Massachusetts (W912WJ-24-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for paving projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



Ahtna-Forgen JV LLC,* West Sacramento, California, was awarded an $11,570,320 firm-fixed-price contract to reduce the risk of levee failure by erosion. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,570,320 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-24-C-0014).

Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $380,604,448 modification (P00053) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001921C0011). This modification adds scope and increases contract ceiling to provide for F135 propulsion system annual sustainment including program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys, engineering support, material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, Joint Technical Data updates, and support equipment management. Additionally, this effort includes depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations, as well as training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (40%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (21%); Indianapolis, Indiana (12%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (6%); West Palm Beach, Florida (6%); Brekstad, Norway (4%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (3%); Iwakuni, Japan (3%); Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2%); (1%); Cameri, Italy, and Marham, United Kingdom (1%); and Fort Worth, Texas (1%), is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $91,144,011; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $54,514,229; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,667,989; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $49,397,375; and FMS funds in the amount of $25,311,056, will be obligated at time of award, $162,326,229, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, is awarded a $50,642,443 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-20-D-0045) for base operations support services at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and outlying areas. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $203,509,493. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia (99%); and outlying areas (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded an $11,015,578 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, single award contract (N66001-21-D-3428) for engineering services supporting development, maintenance, interoperability and operations of the data link tactical tool, gateway systems, and mini-rack systems. Work will be performed at government facilities in San Diego, California (90%); and at the contractor’s facilities in Huntsville, Alabama (10%). The period of performance is from May 2024 to May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; operations and maintenance (Navy) funds; other procurement (Navy) funds; shipbuilding construction (Navy) funds; and Navy working capital funds. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,144,391 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001921C0024). This modification will incorporate firm-fixed-price contract line-item numbers and adds scope to provide continued integration support to include, program management, logistics, sustainment, and system engineering in support of the F-35 for the government of Poland. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (85%); Orlando, Florida (5%), Fort Smith, Arkansas (5%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $9,144,391 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

UPDATE: PT Figma Rajawali Perkasa, Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia (HTC71124DR0022), has been named the 30th awardee to the multiple award contract announced May 16, 2024, with an estimated combined value of $710,000,000, to obtain commercial port operations and related transportation services in locations outside the continental U.S.

*Small Business