Contract Brief

Defense Logistics Agency

General Electric Co, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $438,623,538 firm-fixed price, requirements-type contract for workload augmentation/offload support of F-110 engine modules supplies. This contract was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(1). This is a four-year four-month base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is Sept. 30, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense appropriated funds and working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-24-D-9418).

Vincorion LLC,* El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $33,900,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Patriot EPP III program support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 30, 2029. Using customer is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen, Maryland (SPRBL1-24-D-0009).

L3 Communication Corp., doing business as Randtron Antenna Systems, Menlo Park, California, has been awarded a maximum $33,637,005 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity for AN/APR-39 radar warning receiver antenna spares. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year seven-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is March 30, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-24-D-0004).

Army

EXP Federal Inc., Chicago, Illinois (W912HN-24-D-2000); CEMS Engineering Inc., Summerville, South Carolina (W912HN-24-D-2001); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912HN-24-D-2002); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Kansas City, Kansas (W912HN-24-D-2003); HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas, Charlotte, North Carolina (W912HN-24-D-2004); The Mason & Hanger Group Inc., Lexington, Kentucky (W912HN-24-D-2005); Merrick-RS&H Joint Venture, Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912HN-24-D-2006); and Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina (W912HN-24-D-2007), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architecture and engineering general design. Bids were solicited via the internet with 29 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $65,750,822 firm-fixed-price contract to construct Level Six Facility annexes. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Baumholder, Germany, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2028. Fiscal 2010 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $65,750,822 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity (W912GB-24-C-0010).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $27,235,265 firm-fixed-price contract to deepen and widen Mobile Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Irvington, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 5, 2025. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds and fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,235,265 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-C-0032).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $19,119,832 modification (000197) to contract W52P1J-17-G-0091 for delivery of critical maintenance, supply and transportation requirements. Work will be performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 13, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,044,965 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Copper Construction Co. Inc., Vidalia, Georgia, was awarded a $17,546,980 firm-fixed-price contract for the demolition of two existing barracks buildings at Fort Moore. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed at Fort Moore, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $17,546,980 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-4003).

CORRECTION: The $9,080,000 firm-fixed-price contract (W91CRB-24-C-5037) announced on May 22, 2024, for Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, to provide the Field Artillery Tactical Data System was actually awarded today, May 31, 2024.

Air Force

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Kongsberg, Norway, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $141,000,000 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for the Joint Strike Missile production Lot 1. This contract provides for all up rounds, containers, and test equipment for the Joint Strike Missile. Work will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway, and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 (USAF) procurement missile funding in the amount of $69,212,397 is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-24-C-B005).



Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $56,141,510 firm-fixed-price contract for the Cadet Operational Management Planning and Admission Support System service contract. This contract provides for the procurement of the managed services to operate, maintain, sustain and perform system changes for the Cadet Operational Management Planning and Admission Support System for the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. Work will be performed at the USAFA, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,223,797 are being obligated at the time of award. The 10th Contracting Squadron, USAFA, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA7000-24-F0027).

L-3 Communication Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $43,118,406 cost-plus-fixed-fee (FA8620-21-G-4027) and firm-fixed-price (FA8620-24-F-B061) contract action for Phase II modification, installation, test and data. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026. This contract involved 100% Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $43,118,406 are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $29,325,922 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification (P00021) to a previously awarded contract FA8617-22-C-6238 to exercise options for Building Partnership Capacity (BPC) T-6C Program – Tranche 4. This modification provides for the exercise of the options for the procurement of support and supply of an additional three T-6C aircraft. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $137,650,762. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 BPC funds in the amount of $29,325,922 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio is the contracting activity.

Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $44,896,319 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5123) for in-service AEGIS Foreign Military Sales (FMS) combat system baseline sustainment. This contract involves FMS to several countries. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (96%); and Dahlgren, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2030. FMS (Japan) funding in the amount of $24,800,000 (75%); FMS (Korea) funding in the amount of $7,733,596 (24%); and FMS (Spain) funding in the amount of $183,806 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-5123).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. is awarded a $32,602,470 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to an order (N0001922F2530) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises option years two and three for continued fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Delta System Software Configuration 4.0 (DSSC4) capabilities, to include Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the Beyond Line of Sight for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (92%); Carson, California (1.4%); Menlo Park, California (3.2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.4%), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,308,980 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $27,041,956 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5408) to exercise options for Standard Missile depot and intermediate level repair and maintenance. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (50%); Middletown, Connecticut (13%); East Camden, Arkansas (6%); Joplin, Missouri (5%); Chandler, Arizona (3%); Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England (3%); Anaheim, California (2%); Peabody, Massachusetts (1%); Fort Worth, Texas (1%); Camden, Arkansas (1%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (15%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,755,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies, doing business as L3-KEO, Northampton, Massachusetts, is awarded a $19,939,941 firm-fixed-priced, stand-alone contract for the procurement of 22 Virginia-class thin-lined towed array motor assemblies. The contract has no options. All work will be performed in Northampton, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $19,939,941 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-ZA12).

Defense Maritime Solutions, Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $14,699,232 firm-fixed-priced stand-alone contract for the procurement of 12 main shaft seal assemblies in support of the submarine main propulsion system on Virginia-class submarines. The contract has no options. All work will be performed in Havant, Hampshire, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $14,699,232 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-F-ZL02).

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, New York, is awarded a $9,051,138 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0046). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 18 AN/UPX-50(C) digital identification boxes in support of the Navy and Coast Guard. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (70%); Austin, Texas (18%); and Manassas, Virginia (12%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,028,410; fiscal 2024 other procurement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $1,508,523; fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,005,682; fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,005,682; and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $502,841, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business