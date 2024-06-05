fbpx
Featured

Lancaster Cemetery marks Memorial Day 2024

by Aerotech News
Lin Blanco, Antelope Valley Cemetery district manager, presents Phil Roberts, U.S. Navy veteran, with a certificate for participating in the bell ceremony for several years at the Lancaster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, 2024. (Photographs by Adrienne King)
Lin Blanco, Antelope Valley Cemetery district manager, read the names of those who have passed or been interred after Memorial Day 2023 while Phil Roberts, U.S. Navy veteran, rings the bell at the Lancaster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, 2024.
Members of the Antelope Valley Young Marines salute during Pledge of Allegiance at the Lancaster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, 2024.
Members of the Antelope Valley Young Marines present the colors during the Lancaster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, 2024.
Antelope Valley Blue Star Moms Chapter 14 in front of the three military headstones donated to the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery as part of the Memorial Headstone Project. The headstones will be placed on the unmarked graves of Clarence Earl “Sonny” Shetler Jr, U.S. Army, Korea, Edwin Walter Doyle, U.S Navy, World War II, and Eugene McRae Wallin, U.S Army, U.S. Reserves.
Flags are placed at gravesites in remembrance and honor of the veterans who are at rest at Lancaster Cemetery.
Rancho Vista Community Queens pause to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country during the Lancaster Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, 2024.
