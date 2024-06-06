Aerotech News and Review – June 2024

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest including the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA., Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans and the surrounding communities of each base. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello and welcome to the June 2024 issue of Aerotech News and Review, “Serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest.” Now combining three publications into one single news powerhouse, we bring you top stories from the aerospace and military at Edwards AFB, AF Plant 42 in the Antelope Valley, CA, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and NTTR in Las Vegas, NV and Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ.

On this month’s cover, Remembering Dick Rutan, hero who flew Voyager around the world.

Also included in this issue:

Lancaster Cemetery marks Memorial Day 2024 – Page 3

B-21 Raider continues flight test, production – Page 4

NASA’s X-59 passes milestone toward safe first flight – Page 5

Local 5 th graders see the Raptor up-close – Page 6

graders see the Raptor up-close – Page 6 Airbus A380 leaves Mojave, bound for Glasgow, Scotland – Page 8

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/060724AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zyts/

All this and more for your reading pleasure in this edition of Aerotech News and Review. Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning June 7th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.