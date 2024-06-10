Legend! Bud Anderson: A great Triple Ace American hero

The passing of the late, great Col. Clarence Emil “Bud” Anderson near Memorial Day weekend was possibly the way a well-written book would end.

Bud, the American hero to us baby boomers, was who many of us found when we went looking for the heroes that society had a hard time producing in our lives. Today, Hollywood produces superheroes who live in a fantasy world to fill the need of current generations. Our generation had the pleasure of shaking hands and having conversations with men of flesh and blood, men who were filled with a special spirit that once in the cockpit of a plane, they became legends in the air.

I can’t remember the first time I met Bud, but in all the subsequent meetings with the man I can only say that he was one of the most gracious and kind men I have had the opportunity to know.

Being around him and conversing with him, you were kind of awestruck that this amazing man at one time was hammering home the message of American air power in World War II as he took down over 15 German pilots.

Bud was in an elite group of pilots that reached the level of Triple Ace. I once asked him how it felt knowing that in the era of modern air combat, no one can challenge his Triple Ace title. In a typical Bud mannerism, he passed it off with “It’s just a number that someday will be lost in books somewhere, and just be considered a footnote in history.”

Bud ran with the Right Stuff crowd and seeing pictures of Bud around an old piano at the Happy Bottom Riding Club with Pancho Barnes hammering the keys and other pilots like Chuck Yeager rounding out the group, you would think Bud had their kind of swagger. Actually, he was a pretty down-to-earth guy and very family oriented.

Chuck and Bud flew in the same fighter group in England in World War II and they were good friends. Even though outsiders could see two completely different personalities; sometimes those differences make special friendships.

Chuck and Bud would share barbs with each other. One time at a history panel event I asked Bud who the better fisherman was; he leaned over and told me and my son a short little humorous story about Chuck and fishing that had us all laughing. Of course, he said that story was just between all of us and need not leave the room!

Bud spent time in our desert at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and was part of several programs over the years. I heard him give a talk about the “parasite fighter” program and the dangers faced attempting to dock with bombers of the day, and how many were glad when the idea went away. Bud also did his tours of combat in Vietnam and many of us can’t even imagine that one man could fill his life bag with so many amazing projects and adventures yet be so down-to-earth. He was truly a man bigger than life.

Over the years I have worked at many air shows and Bud always had a line of people at his booth as he sold and autographed his amazing book “To Fly and Fight.” I have my fair share of those books as every time I saw him, I felt compelled to buy another and have him autograph it for friends of mine. I have signed pictures, and heck, I even have a signed paper airplane he made for a center piece at a table we sat at some time back! He was always a game-on guy and loved to please people.



At another event, I was wearing an embroidered Bud Anderson “Old Crow” P-51 polo shirt, and I asked him: in his wildest dreams did he ever think that 60 years later he would be at an event where people were walking around with his plane and signature on their clothes. All he could come up with is “Yep, life is pretty random!”

In closing. I just want to say I wanted to remember Bud in a special way, as all the statistics and stories will be told about his amazing life by others, but I wanted to share what it was like knowing him as a Baby Boomer and product of the Greatest Generation. Also, to express what he meant to all of us who looked up to him and his pilot friends as the real heroes who did amazing things that inspired us in our own lives.

Bud was a realist who didn’t glamorize the brutality of war, and always wanted better for mankind. In the closing of his book, he mentioned his involvement with the electronic war games companies and in typical family man Bud style he said, “Hopefully all the future wars will be cyberwars and it will be fought by 12-year-old kids and nobody will get killed.”

I think in Bud’s honor we should all hope and pray and do our part to make that wish of his come true.

Godspeed Bud, you will be missed but we were blessed with you for over one-hundred years and for that we will always be grateful.

Until next time….Bob out, and blue skies, my friends.