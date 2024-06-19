Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $211,986,000 for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-YY1S) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the repair of 11 various configurations of flight control surfaces used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option provision. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (83%); and St. Louis, Missouri (17%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $103,873,140 will be obligated at time of award as an undefinitized contract action, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $63,534,667 modification (P00032) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001922C0041). This modification extends services to provide continued infrastructure support, to include engineering, maintenance, logistics, manpower, and material for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) laboratory facilities and F-35 developmental flight test activities in support of the F-35 JSF program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and F-35 cooperative program partners. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (81%); Orlando, Florida (7%); Linthicum, Maryland (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); El Segundo, California (2%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $19,282,467; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,282,467; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,698,415; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,698,415; and F-35 cooperative program partners funds in the amount of $11,572,902, will be obligated at the time of award, $13,396,830 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs/B&M JV, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $46,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineer services modification to previously awarded contract N62742-20-D-0002 for design, engineering, specification writing, cost estimating, and related services. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $145,000,000. Work will be performed in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (75%); Australia (15%); Hawaii (5%); and Diego Garcia (5%), and will be completed by July 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders and task order modifications as they are issued. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

The Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract to procure materials necessary to support the production and delivery of 18 APY-10 Radar Systems, to include 14 for the government of Canada; three for the government of Germany; and one for the Navy in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $6,543,561 and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $384,915 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0040).

Army

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $124,824,386 modification (P00003) to contract W912DR-23-C-0006 for construction services. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 3, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $25,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

KPH Construction Corp.,* Milwaukee, Wisconsin (W911SA-24-D-2019); MDM Construction Supply LLC,* Rockford, Illinois (W911SA-24-D-2020); Miller Electric Co. Inc.,* Reno, Nevada (W911SA-24-D-2021); R. J. Jurowski Construction Inc.,* Whitehall, Wisconsin (W911SA-24-D-2022); RHI LLC,* Marriot-Slaterville, Utah (W911SA-24-D-2023); 2A LLC,* Aberdeen, Maryland (W911SA-24-D-2014); Bruce Kreofsky and Sons Inc.,* Plainview, Minnesota (W911SA-24-D-2015); Huot Construction and Services Inc.,* South Saint Paul, Minnesota (W911SA-24-D-2016); JMJ Construction Co. Inc.,* New Lisbon, Wisconsin (W911SA-24-D-2017); and Kaiyuh Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911SA-24-D-2018), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

Guidehouse Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $22,692,403 modification (P0006) to contract W91CRB-23-C-0004 for audit support and financial management services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, was awarded an $18,542,510 cost-plus-fixed-price contract for Geospatially Enabled Operational Design professional services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,725,394 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W9132V-24-F-0003).

Wright Tool Co. LLC,* Warren, Michigan, was awarded a $10,519,716 firm-fixed-price contract for Fire Suppression Refill System Tool Load program requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Warren, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of June 18, 2029. Fiscal 2024 Army procurement funds in the amount of $10,519,716 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0006).

Defense Logistics Agency

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries,** Corbin, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $48,607,173 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for caps. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 17, 2029. Using military services are Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-N017).

Melton Sales & Service, Columbus, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $8,930,250 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for transfer transmissions. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 17, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0052).

Air Force

Istari Federal LLC, Charleston, South Carolina, has been awarded a $9,100,386 firm-fixed-price contract for Air Force Battle Network support. This contract provides for the creation of an ‘Internet of Models’ for the Department of the Air Force. This effort is aimed at linking the Department of the Air Force enterprise’s existing digital engineering silos to facilitate secure collaboration across environments to drive rapid decision making. The locations of performance are Arlington, Virginia; and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The work is expected to be complete by June 17, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,100,386 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8612-24-C-B004).

*Small business

**Mandatory source