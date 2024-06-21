Headlines — June 21

News

B-52 bomber crews could get more comfortable under House legislation

(Air Force Times) The Air Force’s strategic stalwart may finally see its onboard amenities revamped.

Small drones will soon lose combat advantage, French Army chief says

(Defense News) The advantage now enjoyed by small aerial drones on battlefields including in Ukraine is but “a moment in history,” French Army Chief of Staff Gen. Pierre Schill said at the Eurosatory defense show in Paris.

US Army to launch AI pilot project for acquisition workforce

(C4ISRNET) The U.S. Army wants to better understand how its acquisition and contracting workforce could use generative AI to improve efficiency and is launching a pilot next month to explore those questions.

A look at where the Navy’s 11 aircraft carriers are now

(The Associated Press) The service has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Generally, they are getting ready to deploy, are deployed or have come off deployment and have gone in for maintenance and repairs.

Valley parents of Marine killed in helicopter crash honoring his life, legacy

(12News) Sgt. Alec Langen was among five Marines killed in early February when their helicopter crashed on a training flight. His parents started a nonprofit to help others.

Air Force

A changed plea: Dyess airman appears in federal court for child pornography charges

(Abilene Reporter News) A Dyess Air Force Base airman appeared in Abilene federal court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Defense

Red Cat unveils low-cost ‘family’ of small ISR, strike drones

(Breaking Defense) Drone technology firm Red Cat Holdings has launched a new family of small, low-cost drones aimed at meeting the needs for the Pentagon’s Replicator initiative, the company announced Monday.