Brief Contracts

Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $1,564,262,634 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee, and firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities, action request solution, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greenville, South Carolina, (11%); Marietta, Georgia, (4%); and Palmdale, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $405,398,439; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $215,111,926; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $104, 955,190; FMS customer funds in the amount of $124,424,645; and U.S. non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $270,806,575, will be obligated at time of award, $725,465,555 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(ii). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N000194C0039).

WITCO Industries Ltd., Okinawa, Japan (N40084-24-D-0066); American Engineering Corp., Okinawa, Japan (N40084-24-D-0067); Kyunan Co. Ltd., Miyazaki, Japan (N40084-24-D-0068); Mitomo Co. Ltd., Yokohama, Japan (N40084-24-D-0069); Nihon Meccs Co. Ltd., Chuo-Ku, Japan (N40084-24-D-0070); Ohna Denken Co. Ltd., Okinawa, Japan (N40084-24-D-0071); Onaka Gumi Co. Ltd., Okinawa, Japan (N40084-24-D-0072); Seikitokyu Kogyo Co. Ltd., Kunigami-Gun, Japan (N40084-24-D-0073); TECC Corp., Yokohama, Japan (N40084-24-D-0074); and Yabu Doken-Hexel Works JV, Urasoe, Japan (N40084-24-D-0075), are awarded a combined $250,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, design-bid-build, multiple award construction contract for repairs, alternation, construction and demolition work to shore facilities. Work will be performed at Okinawa, Japan, and is expected to be completed by June 2032. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) in the amount of $347,036 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $347,036 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 16 offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Black & Veatch-Jacobs JV, Leawood, Kansas, is awarded a $249,000,000 indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity architect-engineer (A-E) contract for A-E services for construction of missile defense system and supporting infrastructure projects. This contract provides for execution and delivery of site development and planning. Work will be performed in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (70%), Hawaii (20%), Australia (5%), Japan (5%). Fiscal 2023 military construction (MILCON) (planning and design) contract funds in the amount of $25,000 are obligated for the minimum guarantee of this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by MILCON, (planning and design). This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with two proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-24-D-0009).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $40,783,601 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5503) for provisioned item spares in support of the full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (98%); and Clearwater, Florida (2%), and is expected to be completed by December 2027. Working capital funds in the amount of $28,822,451 (71%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,292,944 (25%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $1,668,206 (4%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RIX Industries,* Benicia, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $31,949,367 for a firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for the procurement of 25 Virginia-class high pressure air compressors. This is a stand-alone contract with no options. All work will be performed in Benicia, California, and is expected to be completed by July 2030. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $23,962,025 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-ZA41).

Air Cruisers Co. LLC, Liberty, Mississippi, is awarded a $22,101,751 firm-fixed-price requirement, long-term contract for the repair and overhaul of five parts in support of the Aviation Life Support System. This is a five-year contract with no option periods, and work will be completed by June 2029. All work will be performed in Liberty, Mississippi. No funds will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Appropriate fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) will be used as delivery orders are issued. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-24-D-BS01).

Applied Management Corp., Oxon Hill, Maryland, is awarded an $11,040,925 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing for engineering services and documentation support of specialized technology in the Undersea Warfare tactical systems domain. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (93%); outside the continental U.S. (5%); and Oxon Hill, Maryland (2%). The period of performance of the base award is June 27, 2024, through June 26, 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $10,982,000 modification (P00006) to an undefinitized, firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This modification increases the contract ceiling and adds scope to incorporate configuration changes to the Taiwan Harpoon Costal Defense System Launcher. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $5,381,180 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $9,501,920 cost-plus-fixed fee, level-of-effort, term contract. This contract provides support to the U.S. Special Operations Command and other commands with in-theater deployed military forces with critical, day-to-day support of the command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment, systems, and subsystems that are fielded with those deployed military forces for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. This effort includes pre-deployment support; inspection, troubleshooting, and verification; integrated logistics support; configuration management, technical documentation, and training; and procurement support throughout the deployed mission systems life cycle. Work will be performed in U.S. Central Command (70%); U.S. Africa Command (12%); Lexington Park, Maryland (7%); U.S. European Command (5%); U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (3%); and U.S. Southern Command (3%), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,135,000 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. NAWCAD Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124C0060).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $520,400,000, fixed-price incentive, (firm-target) modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8615-23-C-6050 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Block 70/72 F-16 Viper Shield electronic warfare suite production. The contract modification expands the current long lead materials contract to allow the contractor to begin production tasks. The location of performance is Fort Worth, Texas. The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This modification involves FMS to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Slovak Republic, and the Taiwan Air Force. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $152,700,00 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $897,400,00. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Army

General Dynamics Land System Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $322,727,273 modification (P00108) to contract W56HZV-19-C-0036 for low-rate initial production of the M10 Booker. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Anniston, Alabama; and Lima, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 20, 2026. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $322,727,273 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $220,000,000 modification (P00095) to contract W91CRB-18-F-0238 to develop and implement solutions to control gaps in Army’s business processes, monitor and validate corrective actions, and to provide education and training to the Army financial management workforce. Work will be performed in Tysons, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $56,426,095 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Optumserve Health Services Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded an $82,229,630 firm-fixed-price contract for medical referral services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2029. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-24-D-0011).

Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft Mit Beschraenkter Haftung, Ottobrunn, Germany (W912GB-24-D-0016); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912GB-24-D-0017); Natural Resource Innovations GmbH, Heidelberg, Germany (W912GB-24-D-0018); NV5 Geospatial Inc., Saint Petersburg, Florida (W912GB-24-D-0019); Woolpert Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio (W912GB-24-D-0020); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912GB-24-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect and engineering mapping services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

AM General, South Bend, Indiana, was awarded a $48,812,882 modification (P00001) to contract W56HZV-24-F-0136 for chassis and shop equipment contact maintenance shelters. Work will be performed in Mishawaka, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $48,812,882 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Spider Strategies Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $40,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract W91CRB-22-D-0010 for software modules, enterprise and standalone licensing, software assurance, software maintenance, software enhancements, administration of performance management software and supporting subject matter. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Tabcon Inc.,* Queen City, Arizona, was awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement and repair for a broad range of roof types. Bids were solicited via the internet with 6 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-24-D-4001).

Cox Construction Co.,* Vista, California, was awarded a $19,069,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct Construction of an area maintenance support activity and vehicle maintenance shop. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed at Camp Pendleton, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $19,069,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0015).

Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,197,762 modification (P00041) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for IT support services. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,823,508 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Cruz Associates Inc., Yorktown, Virginia, is being awarded a $102,939,291 firm-fixed-price task order (47QRAD20D3050-H9224124F0044) through General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (GSA OASIS) for contractor support services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technology Applications Program Office. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance; research, development, testing, and evaluation; procurement; and Foreign Military Sales in the amount of $7,274,128, are being obligated at time of award. The work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2029. This contract was awarded through a competitive small business set-aside. USSOCOM solicited an electronic fair opportunity notice to GSA OASIS multiple award contracts as a small business set-aside in GSA OASIS Pool Three for 211 contract holders, and one offer was received. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Agile Decision Sciences LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, a certified 8(a) program participant contractor, has been awarded a $33,526,363 modification (P00016) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract HS0021-22-C-0004 for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). This modification exercises Option Period Two to continue to provide DCSA cybersecurity support services. Work will be performed at Quantico, Virginia, with an estimated completion of June 28, 2027 (with options). Fiscal 2024 DCSA defense wide working capital funds in the amount of $14,378,816; and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,081,870, were obligated at the time of award. The cumulative face value of the contract to date is $91,369,395. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

K.R. Campbell Inc., doing business as Hot & Cold Supply, Chesapeake, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $23,400,000 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for FedMall ordering platform. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-eight responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 23, 2027. Using military services are Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Space Command. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus (SP47W1-24-D-0002).

Goodwill Industries of South Florida Inc.,** Miami, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $16,927,067 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for curvy and straight trousers. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 24, 2029. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-22-D-N016).

UPDATE: Benco Dental Supply Co., Pittston, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-24-D-0013, $45,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-16-R0002 and awarded on Oct. 6, 2016.

Washigton Headquarters Services

Blackstone Consulting Inc., Los Angeles, California, (HQ084724D0001), is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $20,000,000. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $17,044,822. This is a non-personal services contract to provide dining facility support services for the George C. Marshall Center of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The period of performance is one 12-months base year, plus four 12-month options and one 6-month extension. The work will be performed in at the George C. Marshall Center, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Washington Headquarters Services, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting agency.

*Small business

**Mandatory source