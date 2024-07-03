Headlines — July 3

News

Next-gen fighter not dead, but needs cheaper redesign, Kendall says

The U.S. Air Force has not abandoned its program to build an advanced next-generation fighter, but it does need a redesign to get costs under control and better integrate its planned drone wingmen, the service’s secretary told Defense News in an exclusive interview.

Air Force veteran indicted for leaking info on aircraft, weapons

A federal grand jury indicted an Air Force veteran for unauthorized possession and dissemination of sensitive national security information, including details of the vulnerabilities of U.S. military aircraft.

How US strike curbs for Ukraine morphed from caveats to ‘common sense’

In late May, the Biden administration announced a major policy change: Washington would now let Ukrainian forces fire American-provided weapons into Russia — though only around one region in the northeast.

Ukrainian Paralympian practices his spike when he’s not flying drones over Russian troops

An anti-tank mine for a dumbbell and a tourniquet to help practice his volleyball spikes.

Texas court denies request to reverse pardon of former soldier who killed Air Force vet

A request by a county prosecutor in Texas to reverse the pardon of a former Army sergeant who was convicted of fatally shooting an Air Force veteran during a racial protest was denied by the state’s highest criminal appeals court.

11th Airborne gets first new commander since Army’s Arctic command created 2 years ago

The Army’s 11th Airborne Division, revived two years ago to serve as combat-ready unit for potential conflict near the Arctic Circle, changed command on June 27 for the first time.

Virginia Beach city leaders to push for F-35 fighter jets at NAS Oceana

Hardly a day goes by in Virginia Beach when aircraft doesn’t fly overhead. The U.S. Navy’s East Coast master jet base sits in the middle of the city, and its civilian neighbors inevitably grow accustomed to the rumbles in the sky.

National Guard soldiers training with ‘pocket-sized’ drones

New York National Guard soldiers tested new “pocket-sized” drones that the Army hopes to one day field to every squad across the service. Similar systems are already deployed with some active duty units including the 82nd Airborne, but the New York troops were the first Guard unit to train with the Black Hornet 3 drone, which can fly about 25 minutes and requires no equipment beyond what a soldier can carry on their combat gear. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Brigade got a hands-on training with the drones at Fort Drum, New York.

Air Force

Air Force two-star exonerated of sex assault charges, avoiding prison

A two-star Air Force general on Saturday was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a work trip in 2023, avoiding what could have been a decades-long prison sentence in a rare, nearly two-week-long court-martial of a high-ranking officer.

Air Force completes first westbound circumnavigation with KC-46 Pegasus tanker

An Air Force 22nd Air Refueling Wing Boeing KC-46A Pegasus flew the world’s first westbound global circumnavigation using the aircraft, starting Saturday and ending Monday. The flight began and ended at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.



Air Force stands up new school for future warrant officers

The Air Force took a step closer to bringing new warrant officers into its ranks for the first time since 1958 by opening a school where Airmen will train for the role.

Space Force

Mom breached Space Force base with 4-year-old, fled in stolen car, Florida officials say

A woman was with her 4-year-old son when she breached a U.S. Space Force base and stole a man’s car, resulting in a high-speed chase in two Central Florida counties, according to authorities.

Why deorbiting SpaceX satellites is a ‘tremendous opportunity’ for the Space Force

As SpaceX begins to decommission and “deorbit” 100 of its oldest Starlink satellites, the Space Force is gathering crucial data and real-world experience for guardians.

Defense

Under pressure on plane safety, Boeing is buying stressed supplier Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move that it says will improve plane quality and safety amid increasing scrutiny by Congress, airlines and the U.S. Justice Department.

US-based Danish F-35s going home because of delivery delays

Due to the prolonged delay in deliveries of the Tech Refresh 3 version of the F-35 fighter, Denmark is pulling six of its TR-2-configured F-35 jets stationed in the U.S. back to home base in order to consolidate aircraft and get better training for its pilots and maintainers, the Danish defense ministry announced.

US wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say

A conviction could jeopardize Boeing’s status as a federal contractor, according to some legal experts. The company has large contracts with the Pentagon and NASA.

Veterans

Remains of WWII pilot to be buried July 8 at Fort Leavenworth

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., who was killed during World War II, will be interred July 8 at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

10 things every veteran must do to properly work a conference or job fair

You signed up, maybe paid an entrance fee, arranged for child care and believe you’re set to attend a conference, networking event or job fair. But are you ready to get the most value from the investment of time, resources and energy?