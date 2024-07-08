Headlines — July 8

News

Corps reactivates East Coast helicopter squadron it closed in 2022

The Marine Corps officially has reactivated one of two light attack helicopter squadrons it shut down in 2022 as part of its overall force redesign.

Navy tests using drones for medical supply deliveries during RIMPAC

As the Navy looks to further integrate drones into the manned fleet, the sea service assessed using unmanned aerial systems to deliver critical supplies to the destroyer Curtis Wilbur last month during the massive Rim of the Pacific military exercise.

Deadly Osprey crash, police shooting: General reflects on time as head of Air Force Special Operations

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind’s tenure as the head of Air Force Special Operations Command was eventful.

Ukrainian air force commander says Russian military duped by realistic models

Ukraine’s air force commander said on Saturday his forces had duped Russian troops into deploying missiles against sophisticated models put in place to look like military targets.

Russian missiles hit a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital and kill at least 20 elsewhere

Russian missiles killed at least seven people and struck a children’s hospital in the Ukarinian capital, Kyiv, Monday, while another attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 10.

Army pilots save a man’s life after day of ‘bad luck’

An aviation contractor at Fort Novosel, Alabama, is alive today because a whole bunch of things went wrong. There were mistakes, delays and a once-a-career technical glitch, plus a moment of dumb luck on a scheduling calendar. If just one of those had gone “right,” Tim Clemmons, a contractor who works on the fleet of helicopters that train new Army pilots, may not have survived an April 26 medical event that left him without a pulse, far from help.

Retired military dogs reunite with their former Marine Corps handlers after years apart

Two best friends adopt their other best friends during a heartwarming reunion.

Air Force

Congress inches toward reining in struggling F-35 program

Congress is moving closer to taking action to rein in the long-troubled F-35 program, which has failed to meet its promises and is facing new problems with the latest generation.

The black jet: F-16 squadron gives its flagship an F-117 paint scheme

The 8th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, took a page out of the history books last month when it unveiled its F-16 flagship painted in a black and grey color scheme honoring the squadron’s past life flying the F-117 Nighthawk, the world’s first operational stealth aircraft.

Cost of Sentinel ICBM swells again to $214 million a missile

Cost projections have grown once again for the U.S. Air Force’s new Sentinel intercontinental missile, with the program now expected to cost taxpayers $141 billion, or 81% more than forecast four years ago.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

European nations deploy fighters to Indo-Pacific, joined by USAF

Nearly 50 aircraft from the German, French, and Spanish air forces are embarking on a series of exercises across the Indo-Pacific region from June to August, with the U.S. Air Force jumping in on several as well.

Defense

MBDA, Kongsberg snub Swiss tender for medium-range air defense system

Pan-European missile maker MBDA and Norway’s Kongsberg snubbed a Swiss tender for a new medium-range air-defense system, leaving the door open for Germany’s Diehl Defence as the sole potential bidder for the contract.

Veterans

Florida veteran fights for citizenship, claims US recruited him into military under false promises

Foreigners who serve in the US military are eligible for expedited naturalization process.

Marine veteran lost her leg, identity in helicopter crash, but she found new calling as world-class mountaineer

Kirstie Ennis has made a life out of getting back up. The Glenwood Springs, Colorado, resident is a Marine Corps veteran who lost her left leg and suffered other serious injuries in a helicopter crash on her second tour in Afghanistan in 2012. But in the wake of that life-altering trauma, the 33-year-old found a calling as a world-class mountaineer, competitive snowboarder and leader of a nonprofit focused on outdoor therapy.

A brother, killed 80 years ago in WWII. A sister, left wondering. A resolution, finally.

After Barbara Dyer of Chisago City, Minnesota, died at age 86 in 2019, her family buried her at the Fairview Cemetery in Lindstrom. Four years later, her family gathered again as Dyer’s brother, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Arthur Ervin Jr., was laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii — even though he died 75 years before his sister at age 22 during World War II on July 5, 1944.

Jill Biden to rally veterans and military families as Biden team seeks to shift focus back to Trump

Jill Biden is launching President Joe Biden ‘s outreach to veterans and military families during a campaign swing through battleground states, drawing contrasts with her husband’s Republican rival as the Biden team works to shift the conversation away from growing calls for the Democratic incumbent to drop his reelection bid after a damaging debate performance against Donald Trump.