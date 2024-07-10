Navy

Allied Electric LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-24-D-4028); D&D Construction Inc.,* Waipahu, Hawaii (N62478-24-D-4029); EPC Service, Inc.,* Aiea, Hawaii (N62478-24-D-4030); Mija Construction Services, LLC,* Newbury Park, California (N62478-24-D-4031); Niking Corp.,* Wahiawa, Hawaii (N62478-24-D-4032); Southwest Construction and Property Management,* Waianae, Hawaii (N62478-24-D-4033); and Tri Coast-Pac Tech JV LLLP,* Longview, Washington (N62478-24-D-4034), are awarded a combined $98,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-bid-build (DBB) construction contract for new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of existing infrastructure within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to labor, supervision, tools, materials, and equipment necessary to perform new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of existing infrastructure based on DBB for infrastructure. Each awardee will be awarded $3,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum combined dollar value, including the five-year base period and one three-year option period, for all seven contracts is $98,000,000. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Hawaii AO, and is expected to be completed by July 2032. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M, N) funds in the amount of $21,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N. This contract was competitively procured via sam.gov website with nine offers received. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Air Center Helicopters Inc.*, Burleson, Texas, is awarded a $77,287,278 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4074) to provide Vertical Replenishment services. The Detachment will be forward deployed worldwide for extensive periods at sea. It is anticipated that the detachment will be primarily assigned to Combat Logistics Force ships of the T-AKE class and used to meet Seventh and Fifth Fleet requirements. The contract contains a one-year base period, four one-year option periods, and an option to extend services for up to six months in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. This contract will be funded incrementally in accordance with DFARS 252.232-7007 using Navy appropriated funds. Contract performance will commence on July 31, 2024, and will conclude on Jan. 30, 2030, if all options are exercised. The procurement was solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and one proposal was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $39,721,885 modification (P00043) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive contract (N0001920C0032). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure material and sustainment services to support depot stand-up and repair capabilities for the electrical power management system, electro hydrostatic actuation system, aircraft memory system, electro optical distributed aperture system, fuselage remote interface unit, missile remote interface units, suspension and release and landing to support the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,246,417; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,318,094; non-U.S. DOD partners funds in the amount of $3,820,438; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,464,320, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $27,382,539 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2104) to exercise an option to support research and development of advanced submarine technologies for current and future submarine platforms. Work will primarily be performed in Newport News, Virginia and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 foreign partner funds in the amount of $2,950,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(3) Industrial Mobilization. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $22,942,371 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2331) for procurement of long-lead time material for the large missile vertical launch system launch module fabrication on DDG-1001. Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Illinois (48%); Houston, Texas (25%); Alma, Michigan (20%); and Merrill, Michigan (7%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funding in the amount of $22,942,371 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Army

DRS Network & Imaging Systems, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $95,000,000 modification (P00007) to contract W909MY-19-D-0004 for Second Generation Forward Looking Infrared B-Kit parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Al Ghanim Combined Group Co. Gen. Trad. & Cont. WLL, Hawally, Kuwait (W5J9JE-24-D-0002); Al Hamra Kuwait Company WLL, Kuwait City, Kuwait (W5J9JE-24-D-0003); Al Musairie National General Trading and Contracting Co., Fahaheel, Kuwait (W5J9JE-24-D-0004); AQ Global for General Trading & Contracting Co. WLL, Salmiya, Kuwait (W5J9JE-24-D-0005); Arabi Company WLL, Kuwait City, Kuwait (W5J9JE-24-D-0006); and MVL USA Inc., Lansing, Michigan (W5J9JE-24-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design, repair and construction support for real property and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with 33 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 10, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Expeditionary District, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) LLC, Sacramento, California, is awarded a $42,585,234 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee T2017 TRICARE Managed Care, West Region, healthcare services contract (HT9402-16-C-0002). This modification definitizes change order P00582, which incorporated Change 121 of the TRICARE Operations Manual and Change 69 of the TRICARE Systems Manual, titled “Autism Care Demonstration (ACD) Expiration Date,” for the ongoing work for the ACD for Option Period Seven. The ACD extension continues to allow clinically necessary and appropriate applied behavior analysis services for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. HNFS provides ACD services to an estimated 10,489 TRICARE beneficiaries in the West Region. Work will be performed throughout the western region of the U.S. at military service component sites, contractor call centers, and within an integrated healthcare provider network, with a period of performance of June 26, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 operation and maintenance funds will be obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 5, 2024.)

Defense Logistics Agency

Emerald Coast Utility Services Inc., Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, has been awarded an estimated $32,696,340 modification (P00077) to 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8311) with no option periods incorporating the economic-price-adjustment agreement for water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is June 14, 2067. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2067 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

American Water Military Services LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $27,021,246 modification (P00030) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-22-C-8343) with no option periods for additional wastewater system utility services providing labor, materials and equipment to install a deep injection well at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is Feb. 28, 2073. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Navy operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Air Force

CACI Inc. – FEDERAL, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $21,486,000 modification (P00007) to previously awarded FA8821-24-B-0001 for the Satellite Control. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $326,573,878. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $21,486,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

