U.S. Transportation Command

Alaska Marine Lines Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW001); American President Lines LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HTC71124DW002); American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (HTC71124DW003); Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW004); Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW005); Federated Maritime LLC, Boca Raton, Florida (HTC71124DW006); Foss International Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW007); Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (HTC71124DW008); Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York (HTC71124DW009); Maersk Line Limited, Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW010); Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, California (HTC71124DW011); National Shipping of America LLC, San Francisco, California (HTC71124DW012); Northcliffe Ocean Shipping & Trading Co. Inc., St. Simons Island, Georgia (HTC71124DW013); Pasha Hawaii Holdings LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71124DW014); Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, California (HTC71124DW015); Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HTC71124DW016); Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, New York (HTC71124DW017); SeaTac Marine Services LLC, Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW018); Superior Maritime Services Inc., Weston, Florida (HTC71124DW019); Tote Maritime Alaska LLC, Tacoma, Washington (HTC71124DW020); Tote Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW021); Trailer Bridge Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW022); US Ocean LLC, New Orleans, Louisiana (HTC71124DW023); Waterman Transport Inc., Mobile, Alabama (HTC71124DW024); and Young Brothers LTD, Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71124DW025), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with economic-price-adjustment, with an estimated cumulative face value of $750,000,000. This contract is to obtain commercial port operations and related transportation services in locations outside the continental U.S. The contract provides international ocean transportation and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common, or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service, including shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024-2029 working capital funds (Transportation) will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71117DR003), is awarded a contract modification (P00023) with a face value of $ 239,500,000 for continued surface transportation coordination services for the movement of freight within the continental U.S. and Canada under the Defense Freight Transportation Services program to the Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Contract Management Agency, and Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk. This brings the cumulative value of the contract to an estimated $2,225,320,199. This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-priced contract with economic-price-adjustment. The period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 Department of Defense agencies funds will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: ABX Air Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC71124DCC24), has been added as the 23rd awardee in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with an estimated combined value of $873,000,000. This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields. The contractor shall provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and services necessary. Performance of services shall take place within the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, or Canada, as specified in the individual solicitation or delivery order. The base period of performance is from July 15, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024-2028 working Capital Funds (Transportation) will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Q-Techn LLC, Beavercreek Township, Ohio, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the total maximum dollar value of $81,300,000 for the Air Force National Capital Region (AFNCR) system engineering and technical assistance support. This contract provides for sustainment of infrastructure communications systems and equipment located within the AFNCR. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 21, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Enterprise Support Division, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-D-0008).

Bismark Construction Corp., Newark, New Jersey, was awarded a $40,397,627 fixed-price contract with a base year plus four, one-year options for maintenance and repair services. This contract provides for all plant, supervision, management, quality control, labor, tools, equipment, appliances, and materials, and perform all work necessary to construct and repair, asbestos abatement removal, lead and lead-based paint abatement and removal, masonry, electrical, painting, and carpet laying at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 14, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (FA4484-24-D-0010).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $14,455,937 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) development lab management and maintenance program. This contract provides for the development branch of the Air Intercept Missile-120 AMRAAM that will manage the design, development, integration, and testing of hardware and software improvements to the AMRAAM. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement funds in the amount of $981,300 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8675-21-D-0030).

Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $70,057,935 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to an order (N0001922F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to provide a redesign of the synchronous dynamic random-access memory for the Technical Refresh Three integrated core processor and panoramic cockpit display in support of the F-35 aircraft diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2029. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $28,705,755; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,705,756; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,646,424, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $45,803,073 contract (N00030-24-C-6028) for engineering and technical support services for weapon systems and subsystems for the ballistic missile submarine and guided missile submarine for the U.S. and the United Kingdom. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (60%); Kings Bay, Georgia (15%); Bremerton, Washington (15%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (5%); and Cape Canaveral, Florida (5%). Work is expected to be completed on April 30, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,469,277; fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $390,984; and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $2,113,844, will be obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $4,469,277 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems Inc., Austin, Texas, is awarded a $39,072,000 firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the sustainment and upgrade of the Common Aviation Command and Control System Virtual Air Defense System Integrator. The program is managed within the portfolio of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2029. The ordering period of the contract will be for five years and will begin on July 30, 2024. No funding will be obligated on the. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery and task orders as they are issued. The first delivery order will be obligated immediately following contract award for $3,076,896, with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,992,682; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,084,214. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

The Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-0029).

Army

Gannett Fleming Inc.,* Camp Hill, Pennsylvania (W912P5-24-D-0002); HDR Engineering Inc., Lexington, Kentucky (W912P5-24-D-0003); Research Triangle Institute, doing business as RTI International LLC, Durham, North Carolina (W912P5-24-D-0004); Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Denver, Colorado (W912P5-24-D-0005); and WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (W912P5-24-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect/engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 10, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tennessee, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $9,931,174 modification (P00004) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0078 for M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2023 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,931,174 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., Novi, Michigan, was awarded a $7,925,722 modification (P00009) to contract W56HZV-21-C-0087 for power packs for armored personnel carriers. Work will be performed in Novi, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,925,722 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 11, 2024)

Washigton Headquarters Services

The Trustees of the Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) valued at $7,900,000 on a task order (HQ003423F0237) off an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (HQ003419D0003) contract. Fiscal 2024-2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,300,000; and fiscal 2024 Defense Acquisition Workforce Development Fund funds in the amount of $4,985,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The cumulative total of the task order is $32,399,997. The total if all options are exercised is $7,900,000. This modification to the task order will continue to refine and finalize research for the Defense Civilian Training Corps program development, piloting and instrumentation. This program is to establish a pilot, develop curricula, assess the Department of Defense civilian workforce needs, and create approaches for student engagement. This research was congressionally mandated under the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Section 833, Modification to Defense Civilian Training Corps. The work will be performed in Hoboken, New Jersey; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lafayette, Indiana; Tucson, Arizona; and Blacksburg, Virginia. The estimated completion date is July 31, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business