Headlines — July 17

News

Forest fire breaks out at New Jersey Air National Guard gunnery range

A fast-moving forest fire broke out Tuesday at a major military gunnery range in southern New Jersey, but no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Delay in Pentagon sharing Osprey crash data sparks threats from House oversight committee

A House oversight committee alleges it has not received key investigative documents from the Defense Department about V-22 Osprey crashes and is threatening to take action if it doesn’t receive the information by later this month.

Air Force

Japanese police still working to identify victims of fiery crash near Misawa Air Base

Japanese police have yet to identify a pair of badly burned victims two days after a car collided with a roadside garage in northeastern Japan, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

For the Air Force, warrant officers will be a critical link in digital war with China

The Air Force’s first cohort of warrant officers in 65 years will be already skilled cyber or IT specialists, and their training is designed to teach them how to become the critical link between warfighters and their leaders on technical issues, according to the officer in charge of training them.

Sentinel ICBM work to continue while Air Force restructures to cut sky-high costs

While the Air Force struggles to construct a plan to cut back the Sentinel program’s skyrocketing costs, work has not stopped in the development of the new ICBM to replace the service’s aging arsenal of Minuteman III missiles, according to the service’s nuclear policy guru.

Air Force issues presolicitation for next-gen target tracking

The Department of the Air Force released a presolicitation Tuesday as it looks for new target-tracking capabilities fueled by AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

USAF ‘absolutely committed’ to keep Minuteman going while Sentinel is delayed

The Air Force will take steps to ensure its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles can keep operating while the new Sentinel ICBM is delayed — but the moves won’t constitute a service life extension program, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Lt. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara said July 15.

CSAF wants airmen to read up on drone warfare, George Marshall, and more

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin wants Airmen to study up on drone warfare in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, citing their “transformative impact” on modern warfare, as part of the latest installment of his Leadership Library.

Space Force

Space Force revamps GA-EMS weather demo contract: $380M through 2030, second bird

The Space Force has restructured its contract with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) for a prototype weather imaging satellite as a gap filler between the dying Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) constellation and a follow-on — to include buying a second “operational demonstration” bird and extending the systems on-orbit lifetime.

Refuellable satellites offer critical edge amidst intensifying threats in space

The United States Space Force’s deliberate approach to satellite servicing and refueling has provided time for debate and the development of qualified solutions that have now resolved both the technical and budgetary challenges holding refuellable satellites back.

Veterans

VA housing policy discriminates against disabled veterans, federal judge rules

The Department of Veterans Affairs discriminates against disabled veterans by outsourcing construction on its West Los Angeles campus, rendering some ineligible for housing because their incomes are too high, a federal judge has ruled.

Afghanistan War Commission wants veteran stories and questions

When the congressionally appointed Afghanistan War Commission holds its first public hearing on Friday, witnesses will convene in a location chosen to send a message: the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Meet the man working to get more veterans in public office

Seth Lynn wants to see more former service members in Congress. A founder of the nonpartisan Veterans Campaign, which trains veterans interested in running for office or similar public service, Lynn, 44, has spent the past 15 years making sure that goal comes to fruition.

With Trump pick, JD Vance is first post-9/11 vet on major party ticket

JD Vance, named Monday as the Republican vice presidential running mate of former President Donald Trump, is known as many things: a bestselling author, a Republican senator, a former venture capitalist, a leading voice of conservatism, a onetime Trump critic — and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.