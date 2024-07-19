U.S. Special Operations Command

Ultimate Ammunition LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada; Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada; Blane International Group Inc., Cumming, Georgia; and Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Mississippi, is being awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240323R00020001) with a maximum total ceiling of $750,000,000 and a separate $2,500 minimum ordering guarantee to each awardee to procure numerous types of ammunition for all U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) components. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated at time of award on the first delivery orders. Operations and maintenance funds may also be used for this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity to fund future delivery orders. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

MCP Computer Products Inc.,*** San Marcos, California, is being awarded a delivery order (H9241524F0079) to a contract (47QTCA19D00ML) for Dell laptops and associated equipment with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order. This is a firm fixed price order from blanket purchase agreement 47QTCA22A000C with a value of $12,557,863 in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at time of award. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 17, 2024)

Navy

Textron Systems Corp., New Orleans, Louisiana, is awarded a $312,389,283 cost reimbursable, not-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2452) for the procurement of material and recurring and non-recurring activities for up to nine future ship to shore connector landing craft air cushion (100 class) craft. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana (35%); Camden, New Jersey (21%); Gloucester, United Kingdom (13%); Harahan, Louisiana (8%); Huntington Beach, California (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (6%); Portsmouth, Virginia (3%); Riverdale, Iowa (2%); Gold Beach, Oregon, (2%); and Jupiter, Florida (2%), and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $163,538,958 (69%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,990,734 (18%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,554,948 (13%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Lane Construction Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $207,849,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair to taxiway pavements at Naval Air Station Oceana. The base price and all options will be awarded in the amount of $207,849,000. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $207,849,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-C-0021).

Nixon & Nixon Inc.,* San Antonio, Texas (N4523A24D1301); SEW Inc.,* Washington, D.C. (N4523A24D1302); Madison Hospitality,* Leesburg, Virginia (N4523A24D1303); Stress Free Corporate Housing,* Weston, Florida (N4523A24D1304); and Lima Charlie Inc.,* Riverbank, California (N4523A24D1305), are awarded a combined $44,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for long term lodging services in San Diego, California. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee) at contract award. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by July 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,716,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 25 offers received. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Contracting Department, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $30,833,156 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort, undefinitized contract to provide systems engineering, data configuration, quality management, cybersecurity, and site stand up support, as well as assessment of the current government equipment to determine what is adequate, needs repaired, upgraded, and/or replaced in support of Phase I of the Principal Enterprise Reprogramming Lab redesign for F-35 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (98%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); and Amherst, New York (1%), and is expected be completed in February 2026. FMS funds in the amount of $8,136,915 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0027).

L3Harris Technologies Communication Systems–West, Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a $12,100,926 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5206) to exercise options to develop, test, manufacture, deliver, manage, and support the AN/SRQ-4 radio terminal set common data link, Hawklink, on surface combatants. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Foreign Military Sales (Spain) case funding in the amount of $10,775,415 (87%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,644,580 (13%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning & Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $11,996,620 firm-fixed-price order to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2103) for procurement of an Industrial Base study. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Foreign partner funds in the amount of $11,996,620 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and (4). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

R&I Construction,* Aiea, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0020); North Star Government Services,* San Diego, California (W912CN-24-D-0021); NC JV LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0022); Mashima Electric,* Kapolei, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0023); Landan Construction,* Kapolei, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0024); EPC Service Inc.,* Aiea, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0025); D&D Construction,* Waipuhu, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0026); Auli’i Construction Inc.,* Kaneohe, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0027); Amethyst Builders LLC,* Ewa Beach, Hawaii (W912CN-24-D-0028); and 2A LLC,* Aberdeen, Maryland (W912CN-24-D-0029), will compete for each order of the $137,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair, maintenance, minor construction, demolition, and other work. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. 411th Contracting Support Brigade, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded an $83,267,000 firm-fixed-price contract for an aviation complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of July 21, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $83,267,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-24-C-4007).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $9,500,000 modification (P00016) to contract W912DY-21-F-0025 for maintenance and minor repair. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska; Delta Junction, Alaska; Fairbanks, Alaska; King Salmon, Alaska; Amchitka, Alaska; Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Kaneohe, Hawaii; Kekaha, Hawaii; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Wahiawa, Hawaii; Waimea, Hawaii; Waianae, Hawaii; and Peachtree Corners, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $9,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Elbit Systems of America, Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded an $8,409,488 firm-fixed-price contract to test, inspect and repair monocular assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 18, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W15P7T-24-D-0006).

Air Force

The Boeing Co., Layton, Utah, has been awarded a $34,096,141 modification (P00247) to previously awarded contract FA8214-15-C-0001 for Flight Test Telemetry Termination development. Work will be performed at Layton, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary & Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, has been awarded a $25,246,096 hybrid, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the Space Fence operations, maintenance, and support. This contract provides for Space Fence mission system operation and maintenance requirements, contracted services including logistics, communications, environmental, civil engineering, occupational health, security, and knowledge operations support requirements, as well as support of system upgrades and modifications. Work will be performed on the Kwajalein Island, Republic of the Marshall Islands, and is expected to be complete by May 3, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $7,957,922.00 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA2518-24-C-0002).

Manta Group LLC, Purcellville, Virginia, has been awarded a $21,510,973 firm-fixed-price contract for Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) exercise planner. This contract provides for personnel, expertise in exercise planning support, budget analyst support, administrator support, supervision, and services necessary to support Headquarters PACAF exercise planning requirements. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 14, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 13 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,761,899 are being obligated at time of award. The 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (FA521524F0030).

Paragon Micro Inc., Lake Zurich, Illinois, was awarded a $8,499,300 firm-fixed-price contract action for Cyber Ops Network Tech Refresh. This contract provides for end-of-life network data center equipment including servers, switches, cables, thin clients, and software licenses that will be used across the developmental network, standalone network, and operational flight program developmental environment networks. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2024. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 working capital funds in the amount of $8,499,300 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Materiel Command, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8224-24-F-B004).

Defense Logistics Agency

Lions Services Inc.,** Charlotte, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $13,429,125 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modular lightweight load-carrying equipment 4000 rucksacks. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 17, 2027. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B020).

UPDATE: The Akana Group, Houston, Texas (SPE8EC-24-D-0039, $248,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022.

Washington Headquarters Services

CORRECTION: The $460,000,000 contract (HQ003424D0022) announced on July 9, 2024, for The Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, to utilize Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory as a University Affiliated Research Center to address high-interest problems affecting national security and to provide analytical assessments and solution recommendations to assist senior Department of Defense leaders in making informed decisions was actually awarded on July 18, 2024.

*Small business

**Mandatory source

*** Woman-Owned Small Business