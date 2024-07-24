Contract Brief

Navy

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $153,606,550 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for certified and qualified operational contractor support services aircrew to support mission essential testing and evaluation of all manned air vehicles under the operational responsibility of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic and Pacific squadrons. Work will be performed at the Patuxent River, Maryland (85%); Point Mugu, California (10%); and China Lake, California (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0071).

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $25,906,934 cost-plus-award-fee modification to exercise an option to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2320) for the accomplishment of a post shakedown availability for a littoral combat ship. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (100%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,491,343 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,428,544 modification (P00044) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive contract (N0001920C0032). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure additional pilot training devices to include one lightning learning environment pilot training system, three training databases and associated program management services in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (98.18%); and Miramar, Florida (1.82%), and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $480,370; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,081,432; non-U.S. DOD partners funds in the amount of $12,737,087; and FMS funds in the amount of $5,129,655 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Tekla Research Inc.,* Dumfries, Virginia, is awarded a $17,614,325 cost only value increase modification (P00018) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042118D0015). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued systems engineering and technical services for air and ship integration, systems safety, mass properties, survivability, manufacturing and quality, air platform stores integration, metrology and systems security engineering supporting naval air integrated program teams, externally directed teams and enterprise teams to include multidiscipline, integrated technical baseline evaluation, engineering assessment to technical assessment of cost, schedule, emerging technology and maturity of design in support of the Navy acquisition programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (68%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (13%); Tucson, Arizona (6%); Arlington, Virginia (5%); Ridgecrest, California (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1%); Jacksonville, Florida (1%); and Thailand (1%), and is expected to be completed April 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc., Cayce, South Carolina, has been awarded an estimated $18,906,578 modification (P00047) to a 50‐year contract (SP0600‐18‐C‐8326) with no option periods to incorporate tariff rate adjustments as authorized by the South Carolina Public Service Commission. The performance completion date is Nov. 18, 2069. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2070 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Army

Kallidus Technologies Inc., Lowell, Massachusetts,* was awarded an $11,626,300 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a machine-gun range. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2021 and 2023 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $11,626,300 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0021).

NLGC JV LLC, Detroit, Michigan, was awarded an $8,904,742 firm-fixed-price contract to repair electrical systems, wiring, conduits, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and mechanical systems, architectural features, interior finishes, roofs and structural systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,904,742 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-3002).

*Small business