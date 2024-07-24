Headlines — July 24

News

Boeing says it will shun fixed-price contracts for drone wingmen

(Defense News) A top Boeing executive said Monday the company plans to keep bidding to make drone wingmen for the Air Force — but not if it means agreeing to a fixed-price contract.

Naval aviator becomes first American woman to secure air-to-air kill

(Military Times) An F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot from Strike Fighter Squadron 32 became the first American woman to engage and kill an air-to-air contact during the squadron’s recent deployment aboard the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Middle East.

Air Force

Air Force drops court-martial against lt. col. accused of child sex abuse

(Task & Purpose) The Air Force has dropped a criminal case that could have sent a lieutenant colonel and former Air Force Thunderbird operations officer before a court-martial on charges related to child abuse, a spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada confirmed on Monday.

Air traffic control for drones? Air Force tests out new system

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The Air Force achieved a milestone in May by testing out a new tool for controlling high volumes of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) in military airspace. The new system is part of a larger government, military, and industry effort to develop Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) systems as the number of small drones for public and private use explodes.

104th Fighter Wing donates F-15C to New England Air Museum

(Stars & Stripes) The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts is making way for the conversion to the F-35A Lightning II.

US, allied pilots fly in first NATO-organized Alaska training exercise

(KUAC) Alaska-based Air Force units hosted European flyers for training last week. Fighter-jet pilots based at Eielson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson were joined by counterparts from Germany, France and Spain for the first-of-its-kind exercise.

Robins Air Force Base releases statement after 14-year-old boy killed in wall collapse

(WMAZ-TV) Robins Air Force Base has released a statement after a 14-year-old boy was killed Monday at the Heritage Club pool on base.

Dover Air Force Base unveils new electric vehicle chargers, remains largely dependent on fuel

(Delaware Public Media) Dover Air Force Base is the first of three Air Force bases to have electric vehicle chargers constructed on-base. They have roughly 36 chargers with more on the way.

Why mobility airmen may need a unique deployment schedule

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The relentless demand for airlift, aerial refueling, and aeromedical evacuation means that the new Air Force Force Generation deployment schedule (AFFORGEN) may need to be tweaked to fit mobility Airmen, according to the outgoing head of the 18th Air Force.

Defense

NATO’s newfound knack for hefty bulk buys has arms maker RTX perked up

(Defense News) NATO has increasingly pursued an aggregated business model for the procurement of air defense weapons for member states, a framework that RTX’s Raytheon considers promising for other armament programs.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Israel’s IAI announces new Wind Demon air-to-surface missile

(Breaking Defense) Israel Aerospace Industries announced Tuesday a new air-to-surface cruise missile dubbed Wind Demon, what the company says is a lightweight, reasonably priced munition.

Raytheon hunting for another US supplier of solid rocket motors

(Defense One) Raytheon officials say they need a third U.S. supplier of solid rocket motors to keep up with missile orders.

Airbus launches A330 MRTT+ to deliver extended range

(Breaking Defense) Airbus has formally launched a second generation A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) program based around less fuel consumption and greater range.

Boeing eyes converting F-15EX into Growler-like electronic attack jet

(Breaking Defense) Boeing is actively studying whether it can turn the F-15EX Eagle II into a platform similar to an EA-18G Growler, the Navy’s electronic warfare jet, a company executive tells Breaking Defense.

Veteran

Jon Stewart pushes VA to help veterans sickened after uranium exposure

(The Associated Press) Comedian Jon Stewart is pressing the Biden administration to fix a loophole in a massive veterans aid bill that left out some of the first U.S. troops who responded after the Sept. 11 attacks and got sick after deploying to a base contaminated with dangerous levels of uranium.

Remains of Air Force veteran killed during Vietnam War finally accounted for

(The Chronicle) In 1968, U.S. Air Force Sergeant David S. Price of Centralia was one of 19 service members assigned to guard Lima Site 85, a tactical air navigation radar location perched atop the Phou Pha Thi mountain in Laos’ Houaphan Province.

An Alaska veteran is finally getting his benefits — 78 years after the 103-year-old was discharged

(The Associated Press) A 103-year-old World War II veteran who’s been paying his medical bills out-of-pocket is finally getting his veterans benefits from the U.S. government after 78 years.