Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $447,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 National Sea-Based Deterrence Funds in the amount of $447,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

GHD SA JV 1, San Francisco, California, is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-disciplinary architect-engineer (A-E) services at Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. The work to be performed provides for the delivery of various A-E documents related to construction projects involving waterfront, oils and fuels, power plant, and airfield and aviation facilities, and housing. The maximum dollar value, including the 5-year base period and one 3-year option period, is $25,000,000. Work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by August 2032. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with four offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity (N40084-24-D-0064).

The Entwistle Co.,* Hudson, Massachusetts, is being awarded $9,094,593 contract for the repair of trough covers used in the aircraft launch and recovery equipment. This contract will have no option periods, and work will be completed by August 2025. All work will be performed in Danville, Virginia. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be used at time of delivery, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-24-C-C236).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $7,600,363 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00024-24-F-6218) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for production spares of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,600,363 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $285,560,967 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for JP5 aviation fuel via modification via current contract SPE602-24-D0471. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. The period of performance is Aug. 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025, plus a 30-day carryover. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE602-24-R-0710).

Gossner Foods Inc.,** Logan, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $30,526,437 fixed-priced with economic price adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ultra-high temperature milk. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 31, 2029. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-24-D-Z205).

Petromax Refining Co.,* Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $27,717,267 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for JP5 aviation fuel via modification of current contract SPE602-24-D-0467. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. The period of performance is Aug. 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025, plus a 30-day carryover. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE602-24-R-0710).

Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912DQ-24-D-3010); ARCADIS U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W912DQ-24-D-3011); CDM Federal Programs Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-24-D-3012); HDR-OBG a JV, Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-24-D-3013); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912DQ-24-D-3014); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (W912DQ-24-D-3015); Tetra Tech Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-24-D-3016); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington D.C. (W912DQ-24-D-3017), will compete for each order of the $225,000,000 order-dependent contract for environmental architect-engineer support. Bids were solicited via the internet with eleven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $132,557,864 modification (P00019) to contract W9113M2-19-C-060 for hardware assets in support of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Tucson, Arizona; Dallastown, Pennsylvania; and Chanhassen, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $64,953,353 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, was awarded an $85,000,000 modification (P00009) to contract W912P4-17-D-0001 for removal of radiological contaminated soils at the Shallow Land Disposal Area. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 26, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, New York, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Qinetiq Inc., Lorton, Virginia, was awarded a $49,457,500 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for to modify, enhance, operate, maintain, and deploy a Data Collection Sensor System on vehicles/platforms. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0019).

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W921DY-24-D-0048); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912DY-24-D-0049); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DY-24-D-0050); Dynotec-KZF JV LLC,* Columbus, Ohio (W912DY-24-D-0051); The Mason & Hanger Group Inc., Lexington, Kentucky (W912DY-24-D-0052); Michael Baker – Stanley JV, Moon Township, Pennsylvania (W912DY-24-D-0053); and Rogers, Lovelock & Fritz Inc., Orlando, Florida (W912DY-24-D-0054), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineering support. Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Zodiac-Poettker HBZ JV III LLC,* St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $33,815,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design, build and construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Defense-wide funds in the amount of $33,815,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0022).

cBEYONData, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $29,084,525 time-and-materials Blanket Purchase Agreement for functional operations support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-A-0001).

Bay West LLC, Saint Paul, Minnesota, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with ten received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-D-1000).

Defense Information Systems Agency

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California, was awarded a $7,668,960 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00021) to exercise a fourth option year for Naval Senior Leadership Communication – Aircraft satellite communications services. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $38,213,204. The face value of this action is funded by fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds. Performance will be at contractor’s facility in Carlsbad, California, with satellite communication services provided to aircraft traveling worldwide. The period of performance for Option Period Four is Sept. 10, 2024, through Sept. 9, 2025. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC101320C0005).

*Small business

**Small women-owned business