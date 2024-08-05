Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $159,900,991 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 Close-In Weapon System upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, MK 15 Mod 31 SeaRAM upgrade kits and conversions and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (27%); El Segundo, California (15%); Tucson, Arizona (14%); Williston, Vermont (6%); Tempe, Arizona (4%); Ottobrunn, Germany (3%); Mason, Ohio (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Joplin, Missouri (1%); Hauppauge, New York (1%); Miami, Florida (1%); Pomona, California (1%); Orchard Park, New York (1%); Radford, Virginia (1%); and various other locations each with less than 1% (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2027. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,894,492 (41%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,997,163 (40%); fiscal 2024 capital working funds Naval Supply Systems spares (Navy) in the amount of $12,997,835 (9%); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $6,582,846 (4%); fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,588,145 (3%); fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,461,511 (2%); and fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,048,997 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $83,936,684 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C. is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-5406). (Awarded July 30, 2024)

FFI Aerospace and Defense, doing business as Flight Fab,* Westminster, Maryland, was awarded a $20,547,756 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of pulper and shredder waste processing equipment for use on navy ships. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Westminster, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,014 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with’ two offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-D-4007). (Awarded May 23, 2024)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $13,165,951 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2114 to exercise fiscal 2025 options for reactor plant planning yard support for nuclear-powered submarines and support yard for the Navys moored training ships. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $469,165 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Methuen Construction Co. Inc., Plaistow, New Hampshire, is awarded $12,059,000 for a firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40085-19-C-9261 for multiple design changes related to the installation of blast booths, ventilation, and dust collection equipment at the P293 Paint, Blast, and Rubber Consolidation Facility, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $110,424,250. Work will be performed at Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed December 2024. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2019 MILCON funds; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds, in the total amount of $12,059,000, will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction, PNSY, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9261).

Specpro Environmental Services LLC,* Knoxville, Tennessee, is awarded an $11,898,741firm-fixed-price contract for removal and replacement of bulk fuel tanks. Work will be performed at the Demolish Bulk Fuel Facility, Cutler, Maine, and will be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,898,741 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with three price bids received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-C-0027).

RCT Systems Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded an $11,478,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4109 for research and development activities associated with advancement and improvement in current and future shipboard electric power and energy systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (68%); Fayetteville, Arkansas (19%); Tuscaloosa, Alabama (10%); and Tallahassee, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,328,000 (99%); and fiscal 2023 research, development test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $150,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 31, 2024)

Air Force

Abacus Technology Corp., Chevy Chase, Maryland, has been awarded a $123,736,733 contract for providing advisory and assistance services (A&AS) to Nuclear, Command, Control, and Communication (NC3) Directorate. This contract provides technical A&AS to support or improve organizational policy development; decision-making; management and administration; program and/or project management and administration. Support may also include the furnishing of professional advice or assistance rendered to improve the effectiveness of government management processes or procedures (including those of an engineering and technical nature). This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. One solicitation was mailed and resulted in receiving two offerors. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force); operations and maintenance (Space Force); procurement (Space Force); research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force); and other procurement (Air Force) funds, in the amount of $8,157,488, with $8,157,488 being obligated at time of award. The period of performance and/or delivery schedule for the basic effort is Aug. 17, 2024, to Aug. 16, 2025, with four 12-month option years. Work will be performed at Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Eglin AFB, Florida; Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. This award is the result of a competitive action released under Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.5. NC3 Branch, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2041-24-F-B005).

Lockheed Martin Corp, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $28,700,000 undefinitized contract action for sustaining engineering and technical support services. This contract provides for services including, but are not limited to, performing engineering investigations and analyses, formulating deficiency resolution concepts, and designing proof of concepts. Areas to receive engineering support within this performance work statement include, but are not limited to, the Aircraft Structural Integrity Program, the Functional Systems Integrity Program, the Corrosion Prevention and Control Program, technical data sustainment support, depot maintenance technical and engineering support, contractor aircrew support and modernization sustainment services. Modernization sustainment services includes support of contractor logistic support managed or contractor logistic support repaired systems, components and analyses in support of the C-5. work will be performed at Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,063,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8525-24-C-0002). (Contract awarded July 23, 2024)

ARMY

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $37,994,500 modification (P00045) to contract W52P1J-21-C-0025 for the Enterprise Task Management Software Solution. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $37,994,500 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, Louisiana, was awarded a $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for channel dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-D-0038).

Dynamic Construction Group LLC,* Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded a $15,023,429 modification (P00001) to contract W912P8-23-C-0046 for hurricane and storm damage risk reduction. Work will be performed in La Place, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 29, 2027. Fiscal 2018 and 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $15,023,429 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.

Siga Technologies Inc., New York, New York, was awarded a $8,999,677 firm-fixed-price contract for smallpox vaccines and therapeutics. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation, Defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,999,677 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR24-C-0030).

Defense Logistics Agency

Honeywell International Inc., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a maximum $13,767,273 firm-fixed-price delivery order against a five-year long-term contract (SPRDL1-21-D-0008) for Howitzer 155MM, M109 generator. This was a sole-source contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 24, 2026, performance location is Tucson, Arizona. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan. (SPRDL124F0204)

*Small business