Headlines — August 5

News

Army’s long-range tiltrotor aircraft moves to next development phase

The U.S. Army’s future long-range aircraft is moving out of technology development and into the critical engineering and manufacturing development phase, the service announced Friday.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy displays newly arrived F-16 fighter jets to combat Russia in the air

Ukraine’s newly arrived F-16 fighter jets were put on display Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the planes will boost the country’s war effort against Russia.

9/11 victims’ families feel whiplash over plea deal reversal

The plea deal unveiled this week for three men accused of plotting the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil had outraged Jim Smith. But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s surprise move late Friday to scrap the agreement didn’t comfort him much, either.

National Guard chief, VA benefits fix, military pay raise: Here’s what’s still on Congress’ to-do list as recess starts

The National Guard will be without a Senate-confirmed leader until at least September after the Senate left for a five-week summer break without taking action to approve a new chief.

Group of senators introduces bill to end military draft

A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation to end the military draft, calling it an “outdated” government program that no longer serves a purpose.

Air Mobility Command tries AI to speed up airlift planning

While activists and officials angst about “killer robots,” software developers and staff officers are quietly working on artificial intelligence tools for something far more likely to help win the next war: logistics.

Air Force

Air Force says restoring nukes on some B-52s would cost $4.5 million

The Air Force estimates it would cost about $4.5 million to restore nuclear weapon capabilities on approximately 30 B-52 bombers, a calculation that follows proposals from Congress to assess shoring up the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal in the coming years.

Attorney says Air Force’s Osprey accident report ‘adds to the deep pain’ of Gold Star families by blaming crew

An attorney representing two families who lost loved ones last November in an Air Force CV-22 Osprey crash due to a mechanical failure said a recently released accident report unfairly criticizes the crew, adding to the pain and suffering those families are experiencing.

Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base fired following scathing accident report into B-1B Lancer crash

The commander of the 28th Operations Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota has been fired from his job, after a damning report into a B-1B Lancer crash released last week blamed the training culture for contributing to the accident.

Veterans

Mass. legislature passes HERO Act for veteran support

A new bill passed by the state legislature will bolster support initiatives and programs to improve the quality of life for veterans statewide.

A little-known law has forced over 120,000 veterans to return the money they got to leave the military, new data shows

A federal law has forced nearly 122,000 disabled veterans in the last 12 years to return payouts — some totaling tens of thousands of dollars — they received to leave the military when it needed to downsize, according to new data obtained by NBC News.