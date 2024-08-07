Air Force

Dell Federal Systems L.P., Round Rock, Texas, was awarded a $109,911,637 ceiling, firm-fixed price blank purchase agreement. This contract provides for hardware to support Enterprise Logging Extra and Small Form Factor efforts; and will support four different hardware form factors: rack-mounted server, mobile server, mobile lightweight sensor, and common hardware switch for both rack-mounted and mobile servers. Work will be performed at multiple Air Force bases is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-24-A-B001).

SOFIS-TRG LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $83,058,286 firm-fixed-price, single award contract for MQ-9 Aircrew Training Support. This contract provides for all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and all other items and services required to perform and support MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft aircrew academic instruction; courseware development; and air and ground intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance test and training support. Work will be performed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, and 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Creech AFB, Nevada; March Air Reserve Base, California; and Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York; and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive, small-business set-aside acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,215,673 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-24-C-0015).

The Boeing Corp., St. Louis, Missouri; and Nashua, New Hampshire, was awarded a $14,837,411, bilateral modification (P00058) to previously awarded FA8634-21-C-2702 for the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System Low-Rate Initial Production. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $843,901,630. Work will be performed at Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,837,411 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, F-15 Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp, Groton, Conn., was awarded a $55,537,547 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4312 to exercise an option for efforts related to completion of the USS Hartford (SSN 768) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,537,547 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 30, 2024)

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is being awarded $16,104,750 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 25 antenna array panels supporting the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 countermeasure set weapon system. This contract will have no option periods, and work will be completed by August 2027. All work will be performed in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Working capital funds (Navy) funds in the full amount of $16,104,750 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-SA10).

Army

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $34,412,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging crew and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Venice, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $34,412,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0022).

Fabritex Inc.,* Hartwell, Georgia, was awarded a $9,034,200 firm-fixed-price contract for non-corrosive wire mesh. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Memphis, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 6, 2029. Fiscal 2024 civil Mississippi River and tributaries funds in the amount of $9,034,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-24-C-0011).

Defense Logistics Agency

Switlik Parachute Co.,* Trenton, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $29,394,639 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for anti-gravity suits. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 6, 2028. Using military services are Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0053).

U.S. Transportation Command

CORRECTION: The Aug. 5, 2024, announcement of a multiple award contract to obtain intermodal equipment leasing and transportation services, information technology management in support of leasing operations, and related container support functions to meet the Government missions and exercises for peacetime, contingency, disaster, and humanitarian operations on a global basis, to include maintenance, repair, inspection, leasing, and acquisition of intermodal equipment, included an incomplete company name. The correct name is SeaCube Container Leasing International Inc., Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey (HTC71124DW028).

