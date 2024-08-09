Navy

Technical Data Analysis Inc.,* Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $43,571,825 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services to support aircraft structural life monitoring and air vehicle airworthiness certification to include Structural Appraisal of Fatigue Effects program, strength engineering, and loads and dynamics engineering in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Structures Division for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in August 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0022).

Culmen International LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an estimated $39,957,443 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions to provide bio surveillance and epidemiology research support services required to support the ongoing development, performance, and management of research across the Indo-Pacific region and in collaboration with host-country partners in support of Naval Medical Research Unit Indo-Pacific. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8 which, if exercised, will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $44,328,172. Work will begin September 2024 and be completed by September 2029; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by March 2030. Work will be performed in multiple geographic regions. The predominance of performance will occur in various locations within the and outside the contiguous U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region (97%); and Alexandria, Virginia (3%). More specifics on locations of work cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (RDT&E) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance (Navy) or RDT&E (Navy) funds. The requirement was competitively procured under a small business set-aside pursuant to FAR 16.504 with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery/Financial Management and Comptroller Directorate, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-Z020). (Awarded Aug. 5, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $29,667,817 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2073) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to procure training systems and simulation design, development, integration, test, production, deployment, modifications, upgrades and sustainment services to improve and sustain F-35 training devices in support of distributed mission training for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (85%); and Fort Worth, Texas (15%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,250,000; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,245,579; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $464,849; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,240,187; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,040,102; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $16,139,156, will be obligated at time of award, $2,750,530 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rouxbe Global Food Group Inc.,* Spokane, Washington was awarded a $14,997,260 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4135) to to provide food service and logistics training services for various MSC N4 Logistics’ Directorate Divisions. The work performed under this contract will be inside and outside the contiguous U.S. This competitive procurement solicitation was posted to the System for Award Management website (SAM.gov) on May 10, 2024, for 49 days and two proposals were received in response to the solicitation. This contract will be funded via appropriate fiscal working capital funds (Navy). This contract will have a 24-day phase-in period, an 11-month base period, four one-year option periods, and an option to extend services for up to six months in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 7, 2024)

Army

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $12,020,288 modification (P00371) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,020,288 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Lindstrom Excavating Contractors Inc.*, Worton, Maryland, was awarded a $8,900,435 firm-fixed-price contract for dike improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Wittman, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 12, 2025. Fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019, 2010, 2021, and 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,900,435 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0022).

Defense Logistics Agency

CORRECTION: The contracts announced on July 30, 2024, for SOPAKCO,* Mullins, South Carolina (SPE3S1-24-D-Z105, $20,115,000); and Wornick, doing business as Baxter’s North

America, Blue Ash, Ohio (SPE3S1-24-D-Z104, $19,358,400), under solicitation SPE3S1-24-R0007 for tailored operational training meals have been cancelled.

