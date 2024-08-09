Headlines — August 9

News

Creating space careers for enlisted soldiers a priority, officials say

The U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command has sent a proposal up the chain to establish a space-dedicated military occupation specialty for non-commissioned officers during the earlier stages of their careers

I had a body part repossessed: Post-9/11 amputee vets say VA care is failing them

The concerns of veterans with prosthetics are now making their way to Capitol Hill, signaling a growing acknowledgment of VA shortcomings

Metal weakness may have led to fatal Osprey crash off Japan

A gear crack that led to a fatal crash of a V-22 Osprey last year may have been started by weak spots in a metal used to manufacture that part, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Counter-drone missile competition possible in 2025, Army officials say

The U.S. Army is considering holding a competition in fiscal 2025 for a next-generation interceptor to take out threats from unmanned aerial systems

E-2D refueling from HC-130 over Middle East highlights the Hawkeye’s potential

The E-2D’s in-flight refueling capability could help it defend against an Iranian attack and opens up new ways to employ its abilities around the globe.

Air Force

Pilots, family members say crew is being unfairly blamed for November’s deadly Air Force Osprey crash

Pilots, military aviation experts and family members are voicing concerns about a recently released investigation report into a CV-22 Osprey crash off the coast of Japan last year that killed eight service members

Another security forces airman found dead on American base in South Korea

An airman was discovered dead at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea on Monday, less than two weeks after the death of a fellow service member assigned to the same unit.

Two B-1 bombers fly to and from Ellsworth to train with Japanese fighters

Two B-1 Lancers crossed the Pacific on Aug. 1 and 2 to join Japanese fighters in a tactical mission aimed to “deter adversaries” in the airspace between South Korea and Japan.

New Air Force warrant officer selectees skew older, higher-ranked

The first new Air Force warrant officer selectees in more than half a century are mostly men in their mid- to late-30s and at the rank of master sergeant and above, according to data provided to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Air Force Research Lab eyes space data transport demo in 2026

An Air Force Research Laboratory team convened to help the Space Force test and prototype new spacecraft concepts plans to launch its first experimental satellites as soon as 2026.

Air Force seeks secure cloud app to manage flights for govt VIPs

The new tool is critical “due to significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified in the existing scheduling system,” the branch says in a notice for industry.

Defense

Report: Air Force CCA program still faces cost, bureaucratic hurdles despite positive movement

A new report from CSIS says the Air Force’s existing acquisition culture could turn the drone program into one that is too expensive and exquisite to produce on time.

GE Aerospace offset deal anticipates big Polish AH-64E buy

GE Aerospace has entered a Polish offset agreement related to Warsaw’s prospective acquisition of 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

Veterans

How owners in honor is turning veterans into business owners within a year

There are two ways for aspiring veterans to start their business ownership journey. The first requires coming up with a good idea, researching the market, raising the necessary funds, buying everything they need to get started and then marketing their product or service to potential customers. It’s an uncertain future, but many entrepreneurs have made a great living by starting their own businesses from the ground up.