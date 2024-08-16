Headlines — August 16

News

Army stands up Arctic aviation command

The Army’s activation of a new aviation command in Alaska marks the return of local air control over two battalions in the Arctic region after a five-year hiatus, as the service works to cement its footprint in the High North.

US military sexual assault rates 2 to 4 times higher than govt estimates, study says

The number of sexual assaults in the U.S. military is likely two to four times higher than government estimates, according to a new study out of Brown University.

Air Force

Air Force, Space Force recruits to carry practice rifles at boot camp

Airmen and guardian recruits are now carrying practice M4 rifles during boot camp at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, according to an Air Force release.

Georgia senator says there’s progress in efforts to bring a new fighter squadron to Moody Air Force Base

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced major progress in efforts to bring a squadron of F-35 aircraft to Valdosta’s Moody Air Force Base following a meeting with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin.

Defense

Norway inquires about HIMARS purchase from Lockheed Martin

Norway has inquired about buying as many as 16 of Lockheed Martin’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS — as well as associated equipment and ammunition — in a deal potentially worth as much as $580 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Friday.

Fairborn contractor lands new $209 million Air Force contract

A Fairborn defense contractor is celebrating a new contract that involves work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) announced Tuesday that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $209 million contract to support the development and sustainment of Air Force fighter and bomber weapons systems and subsystems.

Veterans

Veteran women roll out the latest edition of the Pin-Ups For Vets calendar

The calendar features 13 women veterans with 117 years of combined military service across military branches.

VA to expand benefits access for US vets of K2 Uzbekistan base

Veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base in Uzbekistan — or K2 — after Sept. 11, 2001, will receive expanded access to disability benefits, The Department of Veterans Affairs announced.

Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

Wallace “Wally” Amos, the creator of the cookie empire that took his name and made it famous and who went on to become a children’s literacy advocate, has died. He was 88.