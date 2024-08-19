Air Force

ActionNet Inc., Vienna, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B002); Agile Decision Science LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8726-24-D-B003); Agile Government LLC, Harrah, Oklahoma (FA8726-24-D-B004); AT&T Corp., Columbia, Maryland (FA8726-24-D-B005); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B006); CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B007); CDO Technologies Inc., Dayton, Ohio (FA8726-24-D-B008); DecisiveInstincts LLC, Vienna, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B009); EPS Corp., Tinton Falls, New Jersey (FA8726-24-D-B010); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B011); GZO Inc., San Antonio, Texas (FA8726-24-D-B012); KriaaNet Inc., Leesburg, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B013); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B014); Lumen Technologies Government Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B015); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B016); Open San Consulting LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (FA8726-24-D-B017); Q-Tech LLC, Beavercreek Township, Ohio (FA8726-24-D-B018); SMS Data Products Group Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B019); Sumaria Systems LLC, Peabody, Massachusetts (FA8726-24-D-B020); Telos Corp., Ashburn, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B021); TM3 Solutions, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B022); Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B023); and Tundra Federal LLC, Herndon, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B024), were awarded a $12,500,000,000 ceiling, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base infrastructure modernization. This contract provides a pool of qualified sources to modernize, operate, and maintain the network infrastructure on all Department of the Air Force locations, to include Guard and Reserve bases. Work will be performed globally and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 47 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,500 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cyber and Networks Contracting Organization, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Wakefield, Massachusetts, was awarded a $162,265,195 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for providing professional advisory and assistance services to the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications Integration Directorate. Work will be performed at various Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center locations throughout the continental U.S. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $674,798; operations and maintenance (Space Force) funds in the amount $4,338,653; missile procurement funds in the amount of $154,995; procurement (Space Force) funds in the amount of $484,113; research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,339,823; and other procurement funds in the amount of $2,134,308, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2041-24-F-B006).

Sequoia Construction, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0001, P00009); Sheela Inc., Wrightstown, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0002, P00009); Kaser Mechanical, Burlington, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0003, P00009); MERIT Inc., Newark, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0004, P00012); and Benaka Inc., New Brunswick, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0005, P00009), have been issued a modification in the amount of $25,000,000 to increase the contract ceiling. The contractors will provide all plant, labor, equipment, tools, supplies and materials to perform work necessary for replacement, repair and improvement for construction services. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by March 18, 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be provided on individual task orders. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Armtec Countermeasures Co., Coachella, California; and Lillington, North Carolina, was awarded an $11,700,000 firm-fixed-price contract for RR-196 countermeasure chaff for the F-22. This contract provides for the impulse cartridge program and is used by F-22 aircraft for combat and training purposes. Work will be performed in Lillington, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 ammunition funds in the amount of $11,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-24-D-B009).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is being awarded a $500,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240824D0002) with a $436,900 initial task order for program management support related to Medium Altitude Long Endurance Tactical MQ-9 and MQ-1C Special Operations Forces-peculiar modifications in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This contract will be funded with operations and maintenance; procurement; and/or research, development, and testing evaluation funds under the applicable fiscal year, and is not multiyear. The work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 16, 2029. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $231,936,852 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously award contract (N00024-22-C-5400) for fiscal 2024 Navy, Federal Republic of Germany, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procurements for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2/2A/2B guided missile round pack, spare replacement components, and recertification. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (44%); Tucson, Arizona (29%); Keyser, West Virginia (11%); Glenrothes Fife, Scotland, Great Britain (11%); Cincinnati, Ohio (1%); and various other U.S. locations each with less than 1% (4%), and is expected to be completed by July 2028. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $170,027,159 (73%); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $40,454,001 (17%); Memorandum Of Understanding (Federal Republic of Germany) funds in the amount of $10,073,140 (4%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,000,000 (4%); fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,802,785 (1%); and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $579,767 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,382,552 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (4), International Agreement. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5400).

Miller-Remick LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline, architect-engineering construction projects. This contract provides for renovation, repair, or minor new construction projects. Work will be performed in Pennsylvania (80%), New Jersey (15%), and New York (5%), with an expected completion date of August 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Navy (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $192,737 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N and military construction funds. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 11 bids received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008524D0021).

Design West Technologies Inc.,* Tustin, California, is awarded a $25,688,451 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339422C0008) to exercise options for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of motor control panels, status panels, associated maintenance assistance module kits, onboard repair part kits, installation and checkout spares kits, depot spares kits, and lowest replaceable unit kits, in support of the MK41 Vertical Launching System. Work will be performed in Tustin, California, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,135,591 (39%); Presidential Drawdown Authority funds in the amount of $7,863,357 (31%); Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,382,492 (29%); and other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $307,011 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (71%); and the governments of Germany (17%) and Netherlands (12%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Conrad Shipyard LLC,* Morgan City, Louisiana, is awarded an $18,185,672 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 for the detail design and construction of one additional yard repair, berthing, and messing craft, with delivery to Norfolk, Virginia. Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,185,672 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $34,241,154 modification (P00060) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to support for warfighter exercises and training. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, New Jersey, was awarded a $32,334,174 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Newark, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2024. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $32,334,174 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0024).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded a $13,740,148 modification (P00077) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0072 to integrate Handheld Manpackable Small Form Fit Gen2 with Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2026. Fiscal 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,740,148 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

MM Manufacturing LLC,** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $12,579,493 modification (P00007) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0070) with four one-year option periods for coats and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 21, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

