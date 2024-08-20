The 2024 Fall Hiring Fair at Edwards Air Force Base
Friday, September 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PDT
This event will feature over 60 employers, including those from on-base and various external industries.
This in-person event will be held at Military & Family Readiness Center on Edwards AFB, 90 Farrell Drive, Bldg. 5620 Edwards Air Force Base, CA 93523
Whether you’re a veteran, transitioning service member, spouse or civilian, this event is perfect for anyone looking to advance their career.
Bring your resume and dress to impress – you never know what opportunities may come your way!
Interested in working on base?
Employers listed on Eventbrite
Important Details:
- Open to the public *
- **Base Access: A base pass is required for those without a Department of Defense ID card.
Please email 412fss.fsfr.afrc@us.af.mil by August 30, 2024, to request a pass