The 2024 Fall Hiring Fair at Edwards Air Force Base

Friday, September 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PDT

This event will feature over 60 employers, including those from on-base and various external industries.

This in-person event will be held at Military & Family Readiness Center on Edwards AFB, 90 Farrell Drive, Bldg. 5620 Edwards Air Force Base, CA 93523

Whether you’re a veteran, transitioning service member, spouse or civilian, this event is perfect for anyone looking to advance their career.

Bring your resume and dress to impress – you never know what opportunities may come your way!

Interested in working on base?

Employers listed on Eventbrite

Important Details:

Open to the public *

** Base Access : A base pass is required for those without a Department of Defense ID card.

Please email 412fss.fsfr.afrc@us.af.mil by August 30, 2024, to request a pass