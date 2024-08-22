Robotics: 25 years of building robots and skills

The seeds of future developments in robotics and other technical fields are being planted today in myriad robotics programs engaging students across the Antelope Valley.

Students are designing, building and operating robotic creations large and small, using them to perform specific tasks in what may be a precursor to future careers.

The programs offer students more than the opportunity to learn how to build or operate a robot; they are a means of teaching numerous “soft skills” such as teamwork and effective communication that apply to their future no matter what field they decide to pursue.

“They get the real-world experience of teamwork, working on deadlines … cooperation with other teams, not just your own teammates,” Joe Walker STEALTH Academy VEX robotics adviser Matt Anderson said. “They may or may not be an engineer, but the lessons they learn help them later on in life.”

Robotics programs took off in the Valley with the establishment of Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics Team 399 in 1999. The team, and other high school programs that followed, are part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education.

The teams at the high school level each year create robots designed to accomplish a specific task. Teams and their robots face off in regional events, with the competitions culminating at the international finals in April.

Local teams have ventured to the finals many times over the years, and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s Gryffingear team won the championship in its inaugural year.

Area teams benefit from the availability of mentors from the local aerospace industry and Edwards Air Force Base, sharing real-world experience with the students.

As part of their mission, the teams also work hard at outreach efforts to expand science education and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math — across the Antelope Valley for all age levels. They provide demonstrations at other schools, engaging younger students who often go on to join programs, and at community events such as the Antelope Valley Fair and the Aerospace Valley Air Show.

Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Donita Winn and her husband Duane have volunteered with area robotics programs since 2002, when watching teams compete turned into actively participating.



“These kids were so genuine and so committed to their projects,” Winn said of the programs’ attraction. “All of this just produces students who care, are passionate about what they do, they’re interested in STEM and they care about other kids.”

In 2018, with the local high school robotics programs having grown and wanting to take advantage of the area’s rich technological heritage, organizers worked to establish the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition.

The event is part of the FIRST calendar of competitions in which participating teams hope to qualify for the international finals. Teams from California and beyond — as far away as Turkey and Chinese Taipei — come to Lancaster for the weekend-long competition, engaging with local aerospace professionals who volunteer as judges and other roles.

“Good groups of kids, really good kids,” Winn said of the teams.

The regional competition has grown in the years since to where it has reached the capacity of the Eastside High School gymnasium where it is held and has a waiting list for additional teams that are interested. In 2024, that list had nearly two dozen teams.

Organizers are seeking a new, larger venue to accommodate the interest.

High school students are not the only ones engaging in robotics programs, as various middle and elementary schools have had programs of their own, some through FIRST, over the years.

Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy has hosted VEX robotics teams since 2011, the first in the Valley to do so, Anderson said.

What started as an after-school club is now a regular class with about 30 to 32 students, and fields three separate teams for competition.

The VEX program operates under the auspices of the REC Foundation, which hosts robotics programs for elementary school through college students in 70 countries. Teams build robots using VEX parts to compete in a different game each year in a manner like FIRST, culminating in championships.

Like their high school counterparts, the VEX teams work to encourage others to take part in robotics and similar STEM programs.

“Every kid needs to be exposed to robotics at some point before graduating high school,” Anderson said.

The Joe Walker students have helped start programs at other schools, both within the Valley and beyond, and often demonstrate their projects at community events, as well.

Anderson has sought feedback from the local aerospace industry as to the types of skills they need in their employees and has worked to tailor the program to address those needs. In this way, the robotics program is providing not only a pathway for students to follow for potential future careers, but also helps to develop the future aerospace industry workforce.

Robotics program advisers see the long-term effects of the programs as former students go on to careers in STEM fields, some returning to join the local aerospace industry and many volunteering with local or other robotics programs as mentors.

“They got bit by the STEM bug,” Anderson said of their early introduction through robotics.