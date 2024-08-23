Defense Information Systems Agency

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California, was awarded a $153,500,000 non-competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost contract for Army Blue Force Tracker-2 (BFT2) engineering support services. The period of performance is a one-year base with four one-year options. The contract is funded by fiscal 2024 other procurement Army funds. Performance will take place at the contractor facility in Carlsbad, California; continental U.S. (CONUS) BFT Global Network sites; and outside CONUS satellite ground station locations. The period of performance for the base period is Aug. 21, 2024, to Aug. 20, 2025; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end Aug. 20, 2029. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

MVL USA Inc., Lansing, Michigan, was awarded a $91,378,720 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new air traffic control tower and passenger terminal complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2027. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 military construction, Army funds and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army in the amount of $91,378,720 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W9128A-24-C-0012).

Stryker Endoscopy, San Jose, California, was awarded a $22,379,100 firm-fixed-price contract for sterile processing distribution, operating rooms and outpatient clinical support. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2029. Fiscal 2024 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $22,379,100 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-24-C-0011).

JP Industries, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $20,393,363 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W9124A-24-D-0001).

S&E Services Inc.,* Edison, New Jersey, was awarded an $18,031,380 firm-fixed-price contract for repairs at Camp Buckner, U.S. Military Academy. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Highland Mills, New York, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $18,031,380 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0026).

Abhe & Svoboda Inc., Jordan, Minnesota, was awarded a $17,402,880 firm-fixed-price contract for lock and dam maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fountain City, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 24, 2028. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,402,880 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-24-C-0014).

L3 Technologies Inc. Communication Systems-West, Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $14,662,940 firm-fixed-price contract for hardware and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-F-0375).

Halff Associates Inc., Richardson, Texas, was awarded a $10,846,316 firm-fixed-price contract for remedial design of the Sandoval Zinc Co. Superfund Site. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 2, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-F-0038).

Information Systems and Networks Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded a $27,297,042 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M95494-20-C-0002). This modification exercises Option Period Four and provides property management support to the Marine Corps service members residing in Unaccompanied Housing (UH). This modification also increases the number of full-time-equivalent building managers to meet the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act requirements to replace active-duty Marines currently performing barracks manager (and collateral building manager) duties across the Marine Corps UH portfolio. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $27,297,042, the new total is $45,178,878. Work will be performed at approximately 26 installations located in inside and outside of the continental U.S., including Okinawa, Japan (23%); Oceanside, California (21%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (21%); San Diego, California (6%); Port Royal, South Carolina (5%); Twentynine Palms, California (4%); Kaneohe, Hawaii (4%); Quantico, Virginia (4%); Havelock, North Carolina (3%); Yuma, Arizona (3%), and various other locations below 1%. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $27,297,042 will be obligated at time of award. The Marine Corps Installations Command Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

J.F. Taylor Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $12,857,547 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N004212D0008). This modification exercises an option to and increases the contract ceiling to provide continued systems engineering, technical services, and supplies in support of the Simulation Division development projects, laboratories and operations to include hardware design, fabrication, software development, integration, testing, delivery, initial operational support, maintenance, and upgrade for simulation systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Lexington Park, Maryland (35%); and other various locations within and outside the continental U.S. (15%), and is expected to be completed November 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Summit Construction Inc., Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has been awarded a contract for $9,959,780 funded by the Defense Commissary Agency Surcharge Trust Fund Collections for the replacement of the commissary’s existing HVAC, refrigeration, and décor upgrade at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 24, 2026. This firm-fixed award is a result of a competitive small business set aside solicitation. Four bids were received in response to the invitation for bids posted on the governmentwide point of entry. The contracting activity is the Defense Commissary Agency, Acquisition Management Directorate, Construction and Design Branch, Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas (HQC00324C0002).

