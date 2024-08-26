Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $200,250,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Site 2. This contract provides an award, to include the design, integration, and testing of the second DARC radar site, which will be within the European Command area of responsibility through a partnership with the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 4, 2030. This contract was a sole source award. No funds are being awarded at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (FA8820-24-C-B001)

Mercer Engineering Research Center, Warner Robins, Georgia, was awarded a $70,000,000 indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity modification (P00015) to previously awarded (FA8530-20-D-0001) for essential engineering services required to fulfill forthcoming requirements at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $213,700,000. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia; and at Robins AFB, Georgia; and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2030. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Goleta, California, was awarded a $26,452,690 cost-reimbursement contract for the creating arrays for strategic electro-optical, proliferated and exquisite program. The contract builds seeks to characterize performance and improve yields of medium and large format focal plane arrays. Work will be performed in Goleta, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 23, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X010).

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Merrimack, New Hampshire, was awarded a $25,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Seeker for Agile Guidance Experimentation. This contract will support the developmental testing of two use cases, supported by two subsequent kinetic hardware in the loop software seeker testing events following seeker delivery. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $728,329 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the contracting activity (FA8651-24-D-B011).

MaChis Mid-Atlantic Inc., Clinton, Maryland, was awarded a $22,746,452 firm-fixed-price construction contract for the repair and modernization of an 89th Maintenance Group building. This contract provides for all architectural and engineering services as required to finalize a government provided design and complete all construction required to execute the design. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,568,540 are being obligated at the time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA2860-24-C-0011).

Thomas Instrument Inc., Brookshire, Texas, was awarded a $9,093,302 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the remanufacture of the B-1B lower rudder and master pitch/roll servo-cylinder. Work will be performed in Brookshire, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 22, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8118-24-D-0018).

Defense Health Agency

Goldbelt Glacier Health Service LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a modification to a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HT941022D0002) to increase the total value to $100,000,000 for nurse and health care worker services in Japan to provide nursing, physician assistant, mental health case manager, and administrative assistant support. Work will be performed at multiple Navy and Air Force military medical hospital and clinics throughout Japan. The contract was a direct award through the Small Business Administration 8(a) program in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 637 as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at time of award. The period of performance on this contract is from Aug. 28, 2022, to Aug. 27, 2027. The Defense Health Agency, Western Healthcare Operations Contracting Division, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Canadian Commercial Corp. (representing StandardAero Ltd., also known as SAE), Ottawa, Canada (N64498-24-D-4027); RWG Repair & Overhauls USA Inc., Houston, Texas (N6449824D4028); and Hanwha Aerospace, Changwon, South Korea (N6449824D4029), are awarded a combined $81,742,631 firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for K34 marine gas turbine engines repairs. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The contracts awarded to the three vendors are not to exceed a combined or total value of $81,742,631, over a five-year ordering period. Work will be completed at the contractor’s facilities in Ottawa, Canada; Houston, Texas; and Changwon, South Korea, and is expected to be completed by July 2030. The contract will have a five year ordering period. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the total amount of $1,500 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was procured on a limited sources basis in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies, Incorporated Systems Co., Camden, New Jersey, is awarded a $29,276,702 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5514) to exercise an option for engineering services, travel, and incidental materials for the Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optical Infrared system. Work will be performed in Mason, Ohio (51%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (32%); Northampton, Massachusetts (9%); Norfolk, Virginia (7%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (1%). Work is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,399,140 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity.

TTT-Cubed Inc., Freemont, California, is awarded a $29,071,946 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures the fabrication, test and delivery of up to a maximum of 250 Band One Integrated Stabilized Radio Frequency (ISRFS) and up to a maximum quantity of 125 Band Two ISRFS as well as repairs, teardown and evaluation, and modification to modify or develop variants of the ISRFS to meet new simulation of threats against U.S. forces in a dynamic electronic attack, for the Airborne Threat Simulation Organization in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). Work will be performed in Fremont, California (100%), and is expected to be completed by August 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. NAWCWD, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893624D0017).



BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, was awarded a $26,225,607 cost-plus-award-fee modification to exercise an option to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2320) for the accomplishment of a post shakedown availability (PSA). The PSA is for one Freedom variant littoral combat ship (LCS 29). Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to complete February 2026. Fiscal 2024 Shipbuilding and Conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,911,885 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 21, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $24,995,517 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5123) to exercise options for in-Service AEGIS combat system baseline sustainment, Baseline 10 System Integration and Fielding, and product documentation. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,994,304 (43%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,784,514 (43%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,419,697 (10%); fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $580,295 (2%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $116,766 (1%); and fiscal 2024 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,941 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $14,161,062 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $52,192,314 modification (P00060) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0010 for HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $52,192,314 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Sedona-Nasco JV2 LLC,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment, restoration and modernization at Joint Base San Antonio and Corpus Christi Army Depot. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-D-0033).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia, was awarded a $16,915,407 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction of the Lt. Col. Hernan G. Pesquera Army Reserve Center Microgrid. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2026. Fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,915,407 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0027).

Saab Inc., Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $8,302,037 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of spare parts and services to repair live-fire targetry, targetry systems, and ranges. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,302,037 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0005).

Defense Logistics Agency

M M Manufacturing LLC,** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $17,289,492 modification (P00015) exercising the third one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐21‐D-1490) with three one‐year option periods for cold weather jackets. This is a firm‐fixed‐price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 26, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bernard CAP LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $14,242,687 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s polyester white trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 20, 2029. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0066).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a minimum $11,598,076 delivery order (SPRTA1-24-F-0095) and modification (P00008) to a four-year subsumable base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period for additional pricing for the manufacture and production of B-2 aft liner spares. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is California, with a Jan. 31, 2029, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Transportation Command

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Massachusetts (HTC71118DD001), is awarded a contract modification (P00012) with a face value of $10,000,000 for continued operational and development support for the Analysis of Mobility Platform program, which is a comprehensive transportation modeling, simulation, and optimization environment used to analyze and assess the movement of military-related cargo and personnel within the Defense Transportation System. The modification of this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, with a fixed-priced contract line item for sustainment brings the cumulative face value to $123,500,00. The locations of performance are Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The period of performance is extended from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Working capital funds (Transportation) will be obligated on individual Task Orders. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Small business in historically underutilized business zone