Headlines — August 26

News

US-led drone strike in Syria kills al-Qaida-linked leader

A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Friday killed a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group as he was riding on a motorcycle, the U.S. military and a war monitor said.

Veteran self-publishes book on his experience at Jan. 6 riot — and gets arrested

A self-published memoir on Amazon helped police catch a man who allegedly participated in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Marine Corps veteran Nathan Thornsberry, 42, of North Branch, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Air Force

Ex-sheriff’s deputy charged in fatal shooting of Florida airman

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Friday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said Friday. That is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Okinawa girl testifies US airman accosted her 5 months before alleged sexual assault

A U.S. airman charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor on Okinawa in December previously assaulted the girl at a convenience store earlier last year, the girl testified in court Friday.

Pump failure prompts tap water warning at Aviano Air Base

A water pump failure at an Aviano area that houses two schools, the medical clinic and other offices has prompted an advisory to boil tap water used for drinking until further notice, school and military officials said Friday.

How do you change a command’s culture? This general tried being direct about war with China

Gen. Mike Minihan needed people to listen. In 2021, fresh off his previous role as deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Minihan knew that a massive overhaul of the world order was potentially underway. Air Mobility Command, his new post, needed to prepare to beat China.

Photos: B-2 bombers fly with Australians, land on Diego Garcia

The three B-2 Spirits that touched down in Australia last week for a Bomber Task Force have been making waves across the Indo-Pacific, with show-stopping formation flight and a rare landing at a strategic location.

Defense

Air Force’s unmanned Global Hawk aircraft begins debut UK assignment

A remotely piloted American military surveillance and reconnaissance airplane is making its first appearance in England on a temporary deployment.

Veterans

Government has clawed back more than $2.5B given to veterans to leave the military, data shows

The Department of Veterans Affairs has clawed back billions of dollars that countless veterans were given as incentive to leave the military, including when it needed to downsize, according to new data obtained by NBC News.