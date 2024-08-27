fbpx
Featured

Learn Artificial Intelligence for teachers

by Aerotech News
This is the logo for TEACH for AV: AI TOOLS for Educators conference created by WALL-E AI program with alt-text by CHAT GPT “image featuring an open toolbox with AI tools like a virtual assistant, data analytics software, a chatbot, an automated grading tool, and a VR headset, all in a playful, cartoon-like style on a warm, cheerful background.”

Everywhere we go, people are talking about Artificial Intelligence and its effect on American lives.

American industry has embraced it in the form of digital assistants, and people are using it to plan meals, rearrange their computer desktops, write emails, brainstorm, create graphics, summarize documents, write letters, and so much more.

Want to learn what AI can do for you in the classroom? Then join other teachers and educational professionals at TEACH for AV: AI Tools for Educators Conference, where current and future educators will explore innovative AI tools to enhance teaching practices.

Participants can discover how AI can support both teachers and students, improving learning outcomes and classroom experiences. This opportunity for educators to expand their knowledge, and network with like-minded professionals dedicated to advancing education through technology.

The conference is hosted by the Antelope Valley College’s Teacher Accelerated Preparation Program (TAPP). TAPP’s mission is to provide support to students who are interested in a career in education (teacher, teacher’s aide, para-educator) and provide professional development for in-service teachers.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Meets on Zoom

Register now to save your spot: https://forms.office.com/r/f4EidShVYE

Questions? Email TAPP@avc.edu

