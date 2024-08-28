Headlines — August 28

News

Ukraine’s F-16 jets intercept Russian missiles in apparent first

Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine for a second day on Tuesday, including some that Ukraine’s president said were shot down by Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets before they reached their targets.

Ukraine drones set oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Rostov, governor says

A Ukraine drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Kamensky district of Russia’s southern region of Rostov, its governor said on Wednesday, confirming media reports that several tanks were on fire.

Air Force

As F-15C presence on Kadena winds down, F-15EX program ramps up

A four-ship of F-15Cs departed Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 24, leaving only a small number of Eagles still on the island after 40 years of being the Air Force’s tip of the spear in the Indo-Pacific. Service officials said the remaining Eagles will depart “soon.”

Airmen rescue pregnant woman from flash flood during backcountry hike

Seven airmen assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, were recently honored for rescuing four people, including a pregnant woman, during a flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah, Air Force officials have announced.

Air Force reopens Okinawa clinic following probe into ineffective vaccines

The immunization clinic at Kadena Air Base reopened this week after an investigation into ineffective vaccines administered May 3 through July 29.

Scathing bomber crash report unfairly targeted crew member’s body weight, family member says

A relative of a crew member who survived a B-1B Lancer crash in South Dakota earlier this year said the official accident investigation report into the mishap wrongly criticized the airman’s weight and unfairly put blame on Ellsworth Air Force Base personnel.

Space Force

Space Force working on new tailored PME for noncommissioned officers

The Space Force’s highest ranking enlisted leader offered more details on a new training program for noncommissioned officers, the latest move by the service to customize its training and development enterprise.

Defense

Russia tries to jolt its sluggish Su-57 warplane production

A production plant key to Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft program has opened new facilities aimed at scaling up the sluggish delivery tempo, state-owned aerospace conglomerate United Aircraft Corporation announced.

Veterans

A Marine veteran says he tried to help North Koreans in Spain defect. Now he faces the threat of assassination

No one could have ever imagined a case like this one.’ Those words from a federal judge describe the plight of Christopher Ahn, an American citizen, who has managed to get himself entangled in a web of intrigue involving the United States, Spain and North Korea.