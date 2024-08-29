Air Force

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $1,045,597,364 fixed-price-incentive (firm-target), undefinitized contract for Group B hardware, spares, and support equipment. This contract provides for the F-22 sensor enhancements program that is designed to improve the F-22 sensor capabilities. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 8, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $4,413,657; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $221,000,000; and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $11,300,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-24-C-B001).

Hawaiian Rock Products Corp., Tamuning, Guam, was awarded a $99,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for airfield paving requirements. This contract provides asphalt and concrete paving, crack sealing, joint sealing, spall repair, pothole repair, curb and gutter repair, sidewalk replacement, pavement marking, excavation, utility work, and landscaping. Work will be performed at Andersen Air Force Base, and Northwest Field, Guam, and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 36th Contracting Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is the contracting activity (FA5240-24-D-0012).

PARC Community Partnership Foundation, Clearfield, Utah, was awarded a $92,946,958 maximum, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial services. This contract provides for custodial services for Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Little Mountain Test Annex, Utah; and the Oasis Facility at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Work will be performed at Hill AFB, Utah; Little Mountain Test Annex, Utah; and the Oasis facility at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah, and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2031. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $987,738 are being obligated at the time of award. The Operational Contracting Branch, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8201-24-D-0015).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, was awarded a $51,754,623 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program. This contract seeks multi-band, satellite communications antennas capable of use on military aircraft. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 22, 2027. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition, and 15 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2385-24-C-B037).

Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Wichita, Kansas, was awarded a $23,810,452 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for bonded, unitized, composite, large-scale structural demonstrations. This contract provides for the 3D woven Pi preform to navigate the challenges of large-scale, bonded, unitized, composite aerostructures. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,479,370 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2391-24-C-B035).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Dedham, Massachusetts, was awarded a $23,552,030 cost-plus incentive fee contract for the Higher Authority Communications Test System 2.0 (HACTS 2.0) development and production. This contract provides for the design, engineering, development, fabrication, and test of the HACTS 2.0 test stations. Work will be performed in Dedham, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,654,691 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-24-C-0003).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,884,676 modification (P00091) to previously awarded (FA4610-22-C-0006) for the exercise of option year two (Oct. 1, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2025) for the Aerospace Support Services Contract. The scope of work provides management, operations, maintenance, and support services to launch programs. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Patrick SFB, Florida; and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,841,800 will being obligated by modification on Oct. 1, 2024. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded an $84,114,201 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0018). This modification adds scope to allow for exterior communications (EXCOMM) related top secret/sensitive compartment information requirements to be completed in support of engineering and equipment installation services from concept through deployment of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence (C4I) systems including legacy, current, and next generation shipboard interior and EXCOMM; shipboard radios; and transportable, airborne, and fixed shore termination communications systems, subsystems, and components supporting the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division. Work will be performed in Washington D.C. (50%); Thurmont, Maryland (15%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (13%); Fayetteville, North Carolina (10%); Bluemont, Virginia (8%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (2%); and Panzer, Germany (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded an $80,287,570 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures a maximum of 35 UH-1Y Link 16 A Kits, 36 AH-1Z Link 16 A Kits, 71 Link 16 B Kits, and Link 16 B Kit spare parts as well as systems engineering, program management and logistics support in support of the Marine Corps UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (27.17%); Salt Lake City, Utah (17.82%); Des Plaines, Illinois (15.44%); Huntsville, Alabama (12.67%); Rancho Cucamonga, California (8.72%); San Diego, California (8.33%); Fort Worth, Texas (5.15%); Scottsdale, Arizona (1.58%); Rochester, New York (1.34%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.78%), and is expected to be completed by August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0123).

MSP Aviation Inc.,* Bloomington, Indiana (N0016424DWS80); and Shape Shifters Inc.,* Bloomfield, Indiana (N0016424DWS81); are awarded a combined $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for machine shop requirements for supplies related to EA-18G and P-8A aircraft components and related platforms and requirements for Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 obligated at time of award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $30,000,000 to the six vendors combined. This contract includes five base years and one option year for each successive year up to a total of 10 years ending April 2034. Fiscal 2024 working capital fund (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000 to satisfy the contract minimums will be obligated at time of award which amounts to $10,000 for each of the two awardees. 100% of the work will be performed at the locations listed above for the awardee of each delivery order. The funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year and has indefinite availability for obligation. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively solicited on the System for Award Management website, with two (2) offers received. NSWC Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $24,838,936 firm-fixed-price contract for Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC). The contract provides for 16 All Up Round Magazines (80 missiles) and launchers, lifting and loading devices, training, and supplies for missile storage for the MRIC system. This work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (100%), with a final delivery date of April 29, 2027. The maximum dollar amount, including the delivery incentive option, is $24,838,936. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $23,990,936, will be obligated at the time of award and the funds will not expire this fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-C-0004).

Collins Aerospace Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $10,576,710 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001924F1870) against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0017). This order provides the integration and testing of new waveform transmit and receive capability into the mission computer modernization equipped Block II E-6B aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,576,710 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Aerostar International LLC, * Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $8,700,099 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost contract. This contract provides operations and sustainment support, to include services and incidental supplies for the Vista F50-ER1 air surveillance radar systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Webster Outlying Field Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division, in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, research and development topic H-SB06.1-004 titled, “Signal Processing for a Southern Border Surveillance System”. Work will be performed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (50%); and Arlington, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $742,486; and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $1,887,015, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,629,501 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAWCAD Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833524C0501).

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, is awarded a $7,677,970 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6305) to exercise options for Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles engineering support. Work will be performed in Lockport, Louisiana (37%); Portsmouth, Virginia (34%); Dallas, Texas (14%); Slidell, Louisiana (10%); Orrville, Ohio (3%); and Hudson, Wisconsin (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $832,077 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Collins Aerospace Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $7,583,902 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6833522D0035). This modification increases the ceiling and adds scope to procure a maximum of 14 aircraft direction finder systems, 14 high frequency radio systems, 33 radio turner panels, and all associated technical data for Lot 13 P-8A aircraft and spares for the government of Canada. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

ACC Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Georgia, was awarded a $40,815,372 firm-fixed-price contract for barracks design and construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2028. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $40,815,372 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-24-C-0008).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $31,967,984 firm-fixed-price contract for helicopter training support. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $31,967,984 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9124G-24-C-0007).

Marine Diving Solutions LLC, Centennial, Colorado, was awarded a $20,999,000 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement and construction of large-scale hydraulic mechanical gates and bulkhead work, crane rigging, and concrete demolition and repair at Raystown Lake Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Huntington, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 4, 2027. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,999,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0032).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Missions System, Owego, New York, was awarded an $18,873,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Apache Attack Helicopter support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-F-0451).

Magruder Construction Co. Inc., Eolia, Missouri, was awarded a $9,018,520 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of under-seepage controls. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wood River, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,018,520 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-C-0020).

CORRECTION: The $494,350,000 firm-fixed-price contract (W15QKN-24-D-0032) announced on Aug. 27, 2024, for Saab Inc., East Syracuse, New York, to provide XM919 Individual Assault Munition was actually awarded on Aug. 28, 2024.

Defense Logistics Agency

Randolph Engineering,* Randolph, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $29,100,000 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for optical frames. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with two one-year option periods. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE2DE-24-R-0001) and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. The ordering period end date is Sept. 10, 2027. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-24-D-0028).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, was awarded a $10,867,095 modification (P00017) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001121C0068 for an engineering change modification for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $37,365,196 from $26,498,101. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (46%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (38%); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (4%); Atlanta, Georgia (3%); Bedford, New Hampshire (3%); Burlington, Massachusetts (3%); and Durham, North Carolina (3%), with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $7,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. DARPA Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

