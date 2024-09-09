Army

Northup Grumman, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $83,233,096 modification (P00257) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for additional and continued lifecycle contractor services. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $81,822,522 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $30,335,600 firm-fixed-price contract for flood control on the Mississippi River and tributaries. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Vidalia, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $30,335,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912EE-24-C-0010).

Baird-Stantec JV,* Fitchburg, Wisconsin (W912QR-24-D-0047); CDG/Bergmann JV LLP,* Saint Louis, Missouri (W912QR-24-D-0048); GEO/Stanley JV 2,* Kevil, Kentucky (W912QR-24-D-0049); OEI-Aecom JV,* Carrollton, Texas (W912QR-24-D-0050); and American Engineers Inc.,* Glasgow, Kentucky (W912QR-24-D-0051), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity.

Novel Construction LLC,* San Juan, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $14,726,956 firm-fixed-price contract for the Cano Martin Pena Ecosystem Restoration Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 6, 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $14,726,956 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico District is the contracting activity (W51DQV-24-C-0006).

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $9,988,846 modification (P00001) to contract W912QR-24-F-0086 for dredging on the Ohio River. Work will be performed in Cairo, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,988,846 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded an $8,798,900 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with XX received. Work will be performed in Brownsville, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,798,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0008).

Navy

Garco Construction Inc., Spokane, Washington, is awarded a $51,720,000 firm-fixed-price contract which provides for design-bid-build services for fuel storage tank construction. This contract provides for construction of two fuel storage tanks and pipeline connections. Work will be performed at Manchester Tank Farm, Naval Fuel Depot, Manchester, Washington, and will be completed by June 2027. Contract funds in the amount of $51,448,440 are obligated on this award, as follows: fiscal 2021 military construction funds in the amount of $5,539,906; fiscal 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $45,750,094; and fiscal 2021 Navy Working Capital funds in the amount of $158,440. Funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity (N44255-23-R-1503).

Sargent Aerospace & Defense LLC, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a not-to-exceed $15,271,984 undefinitized contract action for the procurement of 104 linear direct valves used on the Virginia-class submarines. This is a stand-alone contract with no options. All work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by June 2039. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $11,453,988 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-NA47).

Etolin Strait Partners LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded $15,000,000 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously issued contract (N40080-10-D-0007). This modification provides for increasing the maximum dollar value of a multiple award contract for various construction, repair and alterations to shore facilities and utilities within Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. Work will be performed in Maryland (35%), Virginia (35%), and Washington, D.C. (30%). After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $165,000,000. The term of the contract shall not exceed September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was procured as a Small Business set-aside, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 19, specifically an 8(a) competitive set-aside competitive procurement in accordance with FAR Part 15 Contracting by Negotiation. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $9,956,656 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93F) under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901) for the procurement of 36 pilot controls and 27 cyclic inceptors in support of the CH-53K aircraft. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,878,761 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, was awarded a maximum $34,989,500 cooperative agreement for development of advanced space power and propulsion technology. This contract provides development of technology for advanced space thruster technology and novel power approaches. Work will be performed in multiple locations and is expected to be completed by September 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-2-0007). (Awarded on Sept. 3, 2025)

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, was awarded a maximum $9,990,687 cooperative agreement for development of advanced space power and propulsion technology. This contract provides development of technology for next-generation, space-qualified solar cells. Work will be performed in multiple locations and is expected to be completed by September 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,010,482 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-2-0008). (Awarded on Sept. 5, 2025)

Defense Logistics Agency

Combat Medical Systems LLC, Harrisburg, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $30,690,016 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various medical and surgical products. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 5, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D0-24-D-0003).

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $9,858,250 firm-fixed-price contract for Sensor Gimbal GS207. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The delivery order completion date is March 3, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-C-0059).

