Headlines — September 9

News

In first, F-35s land on Finnish highway to drill for future wars

The Air Force landed two F-35A fighters on a highway in Finland on Wednesday to practice how aircraft might operate in a high-intensity future war.

Vets’ benefits checks could be delayed without a VA funding fix soon

When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill, they’ll have just three weeks to agree upon a short-term budget extension to keep federal operations open this fall and prevent a partial government shutdown.

Pentagon to study antibiotic-resistant wounds in Ukraine to plan for future wars

The Department of Defense wants U.S. researchers to study antibiotic-resistant wounds in Ukraine to help improve the country’s medical care and prepare U.S. troops and medical personnel to encounter similar challenges in a future war.

F-35s, frigates and FRA woes: Here are the issues facing Congress in upcoming FY25 budget process

Can congressional defense hawks make a successful gambit for additional military funding in fiscal 2025? That’s one of the many questions Congress will have to attend to when lawmakers come back to Capitol Hill next week.

Army air crew training revamp to look at aircraft and simulators

After several fatal Army aircraft crashes and the arrival of a more complicated airspace in the future, the service is reviewing and updating how it trains its pilots and its warrant officers in particular.

NATO exercise in Iceland fuels Marine pilot program, along with civilian job prospects

When Lance Cpl. Jonathan Williamson leaves the Marine Corps in a few months, he’s hoping to parlay the skills acquired during his service as a fuel technician into a well-paying career.

Air Force

Airmen battle heat, supply shortages to keep air conditioners running in South Korea

As temperatures soared this summer, Kunsan Air Base’s 8th Civil Engineer Squadron battled every day to keep air conditioners blowing cold air 136 miles southwest of Seoul.

Air Force secures its first Replicator system as part of second tranche

The Defense Department selected an Air Force program for inclusion in its second tranche of Replicator capabilities, DefenseScoop has learned. The news marks the first public report of the service’s participation in this unfolding, high-profile effort.

Air Force deputy CIO transitioning to new role overseeing highly classified programs

The Department of the Air Force’s Deputy Chief Information Officer Winston Beauchamp will move into a new position on Monday where he will oversee the DAF’s most classified information, programs and capabilities.

Robins Air Force Base staffer sues, says bosses discriminated after learning he was gay

A Robins Air Force Base employee is suing the Air Force, alleging he was discriminated against after his supervisors found out he was gay, according to court records.



3 airmen died at Kunsan Air Base within weeks of one another, but the service is mum on the causes

Three airmen have died at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea in a span of five weeks, but Air Force officials are providing few details on the causes of death and how they’re specifically addressing the string of incidents.

Full cadet wing attendance no longer required for Air Force football games, marking the end of a tradition

Part of the pageantry of Air Force football will undergo a major change.

Defense

Preliminary discussions lead Boeing to offer CH-47F Chinook to Poland

Boeing announced today at the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) that it has formally offered the CH-47F Chinook Block II heavy-lift helicopter to Poland.

Northrop: Adding a pilot to new model 437 will speed testing

The addition of a pilot on Northrop Grumman’s Model 437 “Vanguard” Autonomous Collaborative Aircraft is to speed demonstrations and test flying, because it can overfly populated areas without special permits from the Federal Aviation Administration and is not restricted to test ranges cleared for uncrewed aircraft, the company said.

Veterans

Nat Geo’s ‘National Parks: USA’ is a must-watch for veterans with free national parks access

If you’re serving in the U.S. military and don’t enjoy trudging through the wilderness, it’s gonna be a long 4-6 years for you. But if you’re a service member or veteran and enjoy communing with nature, the National Park Service has a gift for you: free lifetime access to all 63 national parks. That’s 85 million acres of unspoiled America to drink in at your leisure.

Bobby Body seeks to recruit fellow veterans to para powerlifting after fourth place in Paris

Bobby Body exemplifies better than most the struggles to grow the sport of para powerlifting in the United States, as well as its untapped potential.

New standards for the VA caregivers program are still in limbo. Advocates want them released.

Advocates for family members and friends who support severely ill or injured veterans who need daily care are pushing the Biden administration for answers on the future of a Department of Veterans Affairs program that provides benefits to those caregivers.

Army veteran Morelli doles out insight at Paris Paralympics

Cyclist Shawn Morelli relishes her role as elder stateswoman, even if she doesn’t think of herself as a legend.

Unemployment rate for female veterans spikes to 7% in latest jobs report

The unemployment rate for female veterans rose to 7% in August while the rate for all veterans bumped up to 3.5% — even as the jobless rate for the general population ticked down from 4.3% to 4.2%, the Labor Department reported Friday.