Air Force

The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $1,245,899,909 modification (P00144) to a previously awarded contract (FA8802-19-C-0001) for federally funded research and development corporation support. The modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Six for fiscal 2025 services being procured under the multiple year contract. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $8,193,196,575. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Enterprise Sourcing Division, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

Olgoonik General LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4877-24-D-0013); Lira EC JV LLC, Tucson, Arizona (FA4877-24-D-0014); Paradigm CCW JV LLC, Phoenix, Arizona (FA4877-24-D-0015); JM Construction Services Inc., Tucson, Arizona (FA4877-24-D-0016); and GAM3 Construction LLC, Tucson, Arizona (FA4877-24-D-0017), were awarded a not-to-exceed $350,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a multiple award construction contract. The contract provides for a construction program to include maintenance, repair, alterations, mechanical, electrical, heating and air conditioning, demolition, painting, paving, and earthwork. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; and Luke AFB, Arizona, and is expected to be completed on Sept. 9, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 31 offers were received. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

McKinsey & Co. Inc., Washington, D.C., was awarded a ceiling $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement for technical advisory and assistance services. This contract will include a one-year ordering period and provides for fulfillment of the systems and warfighting acquisition navigator requirement. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed Sept. 8, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,207,304 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command Enterprise Sourcing Contracting Division, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8802-24-A-0002).

Navy

BlueForge Alliance, Bryan, Texas, is awarded a $950,744,520 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support planning, resourcing, coordinating, and uplifting the U.S. Submarine Industrial Base and Foreign Military Sales requirements. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $980,744,520. Work will be performed in Bryan, Texas. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) and foreign partner funds in the amount of $503,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2135).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $92,370,936 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93M) under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901) for the procurement of 167 retract actuators, 69 actuators, 15 shock strut assemblies, 17 drag strut assemblies, 11 wire harnesses, eight shimmy dampers, 15 yokes, five aircraft skid tube assemblies, 24 torque arm assemblies (landing gear), and 10 aircraft bumper tails, in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $45,261,759 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Lyon Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0001); BMFT JV,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N5005420D0002); Colonna’s Shipyard,* Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0003); Fairlead Boatworks,* Newport News, Virginia (N5005420D0004); and East Coast Repair and Fabrication,* Newport News, Virginia (N5005420D0005), are awarded a modification to increase the cumulative ceiling value in the amount of $37,800,000 to the previously awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. These contracts provide messing and berthing barges support for the Navy. Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 operations and management (Navy) funding will be utilized through the issuance of delivery orders. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Oneida Environmental LLC* Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is awarded a $22,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for performing tasks associated with coastal resilience and related environmental planning services in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense commands in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for vital professional services that support the study and implementation of mission sustainment and coastal readiness measures. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would extend the period of performance to September 2029. One seed project will be issued as a task order at this time for invasive species removal and bird monitoring. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps facilities, as well as other government facilities within the NAVFAC Atlantic AO, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,961 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire in March 2026. This contract was procured via sole-source acquisition pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.805-1(b)(2) (Small Business Association-accepted Indian tribe or Alaska Native Corporation). NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-24-D-0017).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, New York, is awarded an $11,663,202 fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-6113) to exercise an option for Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (70%); and Oldsmar, Florida (30%), and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,663,202 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Safespill Systems LLC,* Houston, Texas, is awarded a $10,882,117 firm-fixed-price construction contract for hangar and fire protection projects located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The work to be performed provides for the installation of an ignitable liquid drainage floor assembly with containment systems. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2020 unspecified minor military construction (Navy) (UMMC,N) funds in the amount of $4,122,504 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 UMMC,N funds in the amount of $2,805,000; fiscal 2022 UMMC,N funds in the amount of $889,361; and fiscal 2023 UMMC,N funds in the amount of $3,065,252, will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured as a sole source in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-24-C-0066).

Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $90,675,517 modification (P00002) to contract W911W6-21-D-0001 for specialized engineering analysis test and technical services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $14,874,409 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation investigations and feasibility studies. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2031. Fiscal 2024 and 2029 Defense Base Closure funds in the amount of $14,874,409 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0035).

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $12,062,638 firm-fixed-price contract for recurring maintenance and minor repair services tor petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2029. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $12,062,638 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0264).

Construction Solutions Group LLC, St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $10,865,007 firm-fixed-price contract for Joe Pool Lake improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2026. Fiscal 2024 supplemental funds in the amount of $10,865,007 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0026).

David Boland Inc.,* Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $9,708,000 firm-fixed-price contract for barrier construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $9,708,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-C-0046).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded an $8,949,555 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment and dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Sandwich, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,949,555 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is the contracting activity (W912WJ-24-C-0016).

Defense Logistics Agency

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $39,649,200 modification (P00010) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-N152) with three one-year option periods for fleece cold weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 16, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $15,510.980 performance-based payment contract for B-2 antenna couplers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The delivery completion date is May 1, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-24-C-0008).

String King Lacrosse LLC,* Gardena, California, has been awarded a maximum $12,459,044 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for light duty utility gloves. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 9, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0059).

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,621,443 modification (P00010) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-F074) with three one-year option periods for cold weather trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is South Carolina, with a Sept. 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Mandatory source