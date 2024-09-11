Headlines — September 11

News

Iranian missiles in Russia are a legitimate target, a Ukrainian official says

A senior Ukrainian official said Monday Western partner countries must allow Ukraine to use weapons they have supplied to strike military warehouses inside Russia because of strong suspicions Iran has provided ballistic missiles for the Kremlin’s war effort.

Ukraine launches largest drone attack yet on Moscow, killing 1, Russia says

Russia’s Defense Ministry said at least 140 drones were launched against targets across the country but most were shot down, including 14 in Moscow itself.

Small fleet, fewer flights weaken Army aircraft training, report says

U.S. Army helicopter crews are flying one-third of the hours they did at the peak of the past two decades, as the number of manned aircraft has declined by 20%, according to a government report.

Marines’ training for mortar, rocket systems going virtual to lessen blast effects

The Marine Corps is introducing virtual training simulators for infantrymen whose work subjects them to repeated blasts, which growing research indicates is a risk factor for brain injury and suicide.

Four Marines trained an Air Force base to take the Marine Corps fitness test. The Air Force gave them medals for it.

A team of Marines stationed on an Air Force base did such a good job motivating airmen there to do grueling Marine-style workouts that the base commander gave them medals.

Air Force

Pentagon report: Air Force to bed down only 25 F-35s in fiscal 2026

The Air Force would only bed down 25 F-35s in fiscal 2026 under a plan included in a recent Pentagon report on the fighter. The plan calls for the service to field some 700 of the jets by the end of the decade and never buy more than 48 in any given year.

Air Force Academy cadet dies after being found unconscious in dorm

Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, was found unconscious Wednesday night in her dorm room at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, according to the academy. First responders arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Newly trained Air Force pilots must consider jobs outside flying fighters or bombers due to manning shortfall

A new Air Force policy may require recent T-38 Talon pilot training graduates to fly aircraft other than fighters or bombers, even if those are their preferred options, in an attempt to fill the ongoing aviator shortage.

Air Force helps Okinawans rehearse tsunami evacuation following real-world threat

Nearly 100 Okinawans walked through the home of the 18th Wing during a tsunami evacuation drill over the weekend, many carrying fresh memories of an actual alert in April.

Outgoing AMC boss Minihan wishes he could give airmen ‘predictability’

Sept. 9 marks the end of an era as Gen. Mike Minihan, the head of Air Mobility Command, retires after a 34-year career and passes the baton to Gen. John D. Lamontagne at a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Watchdog challenges SOCOM’s plan to buy new armed aircraft to watch over special ops troops

The Pentagon should further analyze the capabilities of the new aircraft that defense officials have selected to watch over special operators working in austere environments and consider slowing its purchase of the planes, a federal watchdog warned in a new report.

Space Force

Space Force studying how it will bolster GPS: Vice Chief

Despite the Space Force’s “laser-focused” effort to accelerate an initiative to bolster its GPS constellation, the service’s No. 2 officer said the effort is mostly in the study and analysis phase.

Veterans

VA delays rule change on how it pays veterans’ air ambulance services

Veterans Affairs leaders have agreed to delay rule changes on specialty ambulance reimbursements until 2029, a win for advocates who warned that new policies could severely impact emergency services for veterans living in rural areas.

$12 billion more for VA medical budget urgently needed, department says

If Congress does not include extra funding for Department of Veterans Affairs medical services in an upcoming stopgap spending bill, the department will struggle to keep up with demand for care, administration officials are warning.

GOP leaders back Alabama governor’s call for Veterans’ Affairs commissioner to resign

A growing number of state lawmakers are backing Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s call for the resignation of the commissioner of the state’s veterans’ affairs department prior to a special meeting Tuesday that could lead to his removal.

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

At the University of Michigan, he failed a pre-med exam and switched to drama, also playing four seasons of basketball. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955.