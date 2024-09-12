Edwards Senior NCOs pay respects for loss of veteran AF Spokesman

by Dennis Anderson

special to Aerotech News

One of the key veteran gatherings in the Aerospace Valley received a solemn visitation by the top enlisted leadership of Edwards Air Force Base to pay respects for a fallen brother.

There were almost too many stripes to count in the big dining room on Tuesday (Aug. 27). The uniform of the day was dress service uniform, Air Force (and Space Force) blue, with awards and decorations.

It was Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus who brought a delegation of the most senior NCOs of “Aerospace Valley” out to Coffee4Vets, the weekly veterans gathering at Crazy Otto’s restaurant on Avenue I.

Representing the Commanding Officer of Edwards Air Force Base, Col. Douglas P. Wickert, Stoltzfus noted they were there on a solemn occasion, to offer condolences to the veterans in the recent death of former Army Sgt. Danny Bazzell, a senior civilian spokesman for Air Force Public Affairs at the base.

Speaking for Wickert and the 412th Test Wing, Stultzhof said, “You lost a teammate, and we lost a teammate.”

He added Bazzell was “a shining light for Edwards Air Force Base who knew so much about Aerospace Valley history.”

Stoltzfus recalled he had last spoken with Bazzell within the past two weeks, “And so help me God, his last words to me were ‘You’ve got to get out to Coffee4Vets.’”

In the Air Force, a Command Chief Master Sgt. Is equivalent of a Command Sgt. Major in the Army, a Master Chief Petty Office, Navy, and Sgt. Major in the Marine Corps.

It is all the same, the rank of the senior most enlisted non-commissioned officer, in charge of all matters pertaining to enlisted personnel in a battalion, or ship, a squadron, or a base, all the way up to the service chiefs at the Pentagon.

It is a rank that requires respect from the lowest enlisted to the top officers in the chain of command.



In Bazzell’s case, he was also in the fraternity of service NCOs. He had served as a sergeant, and vehicle commander of an M-88 tank retriever at Fort Lewis, now Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Bazzell died, another tragic case of suicide that most veterans account as the “22 Veterans a Day” phenomenon. The causes of all deaths by suicide are complex, as are the origins and motivations of the deceased, but the grieving remains the same.

“The burden is carried by the ones left behind,” noted Army veteran Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets.

Bazzell was a reliable guest at Coffee4Vets, bringing with him officers, NCOs, and foreign visiting military like the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy personnel working on the F-35 test team at Edwards.

So his loss cut deep, both with Team Edwards, but also Coffee4Vets, and also the Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group, which Bazzell served as president and vice president.

Stoltzfus continued, “Teammates who are our brothers and sisters lost to suicide just break my heart.”

In addressing the older veterans crowd, the chief said, “Coffee4Vets is not just about coffee. It is about camaraderie, and being there when it counts the most.”

Stoltzfus concluded, “Please take care of each other. Let us know when you need help. Thanks for what you are doing.”

Pastor Steve Baker, Navy veteran of the Vietnam War era, stepped up to offer prayer.

He added to the list of recent losses, his veteran buddy Joel, who died within a couple of days after an accident, a Coffee4Vets regular who like many of those gathered was older, and more fragile than their youthful days of ruck marches, flying, sailing, and sometimes fighting on foreign shores.

The Edwards delegation included Chief Master Sgt. Eric Tabb; 1st Sgt. Earl Mata; Master Sgt. Yamil Romanrivera, Tech Sgt. Thomas Nugent; 1st Sgt. Timothy Anderson, and Senior Airman Cameron Dager.

Blanco noted when friends see someone struggling “to please point them in the direction where they can get help.”

One of those directions include 988, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. No need to be a veteran. We are all struggling at one time or another. Being open to receiving help is a lifesaver.

Editor’s note: Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who covered the Iraq War for Antelope Valley media, he works on veteran issues and community health initiatives and has served on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.