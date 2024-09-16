Navy

National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California, is awarded a $6,754,785,160 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), block buy contract for detail design and construction of eight T-AO 205 John Lewis class fleet replenishment oiler ships (T-AO 214 through 221). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (56%); Iron Mountain, Michigan (8%); Mexicali, Mexico (6%); Crozet, Virginia (4%); Beloit, Wisconsin (4%); Metairie, Louisiana (3%); Santa Fe Springs, California (2%); Chesapeake, Virginia (2%); Chula Vista, California (1%); Walpole, Massachusetts (1%); Houston, Texas (1%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (1%); National City, California (1%); and other locations (less than 1% each, and collectively totaling 10%), and is expected to be completed by January 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $780,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(3) (industrial mobilization; engineering, developmental, or research capability; or expert services). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2301).

AAR Government Services Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois (N0001924D0109); and L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems, Waco, Texas (N0001924D0120), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for both is $1,194,219,236, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts provide P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, fulfillment of depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, and in-field maintenance support for the Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. For AAR Government Services Inc., work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (73%); Wood Dale, Illinois (11%); Miami, Florida (8%); and Lake Charles, Louisiana (8%), and for L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems, work will be performed in Waco, Texas (77%); South Madison, Mississippi (11%); Santa Clarita, California (10%); and Grapevine, Texas (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Davcon Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D2508); Fastbreak General Contractors LLC,* Hampton, Virginia (N4008524D2509); McKenzie Construction and Site Development LLC,* Washington, D.C. (N4008524D2510); Succor-PC&C JV LLC,* Culpeper, Virginia (N4008524D2511); and Within Interior Design, doing business as Tazewell Contracting,* Norfolk, Virginia (N4008524D2512), are awarded a combined $150,000,000 multiple award construction contract for the construction projects with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of operations (AO). Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $761,280 are awarded to Davcon Inc. for the initial task order to replace chiller, and mechanical room repairs at Building U-93 at Naval Station Norfolk. The remaining four awardees will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $150,000,000. Work will be primarily performed in the Hampton Roads, Virginia AO, and may be required in other areas of the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AO if deemed necessary. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $781,280 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N and military construction funds. This contract was competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website with 12 proposals received. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $62,988,902 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001922D0004). This modification adds scope to provide material for the ongoing effort for the production of the F-35 logistics information system, which encompasses both the Autonomic Logistics Information System and Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN), as well as Mission Planning Environment (MPE) hardware and associated administrative support to include contract management, planning and readiness reviews and associated non-recurring introduction to service activities in support of fielding the F-35 ODIN, MPE, and components of any future ODIN and MPE retrofits for the F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and F-35 Cooperative Program Partners. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (95%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Systems Engineering Support Co. Inc.*, San Diego, California, is awarded a $50,861,432 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period and firm-fixed-price delivery orders for the production, assembly, and testing of Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System suites of equipment. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $126,808 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with six offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339424D005).

JJR Solutions LLC,* Dayton, Ohio, is awarded $42,428,541 for a firm-fixed-priced task order (N00189-24-F-R517) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (FA8003-22-G-0001) to provide deployment and implementation support services at four naval shipyards for the Naval Autonomous Data Collection System in support of Naval Supply Systems Command. The contract will include a one-year base period with a two one-year option periods, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $98,416,644. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (25%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (25%); Puget Sound, Washington (25%); and Portsmouth, New Hampshire (25%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2025; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the full amount of $42,428,541 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. The requirement was solicited for this sole-source procurement pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Regional Directorate, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $35,594,881 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X943), under previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of five condensers, 16 valves, 26 ventilation fans, 23 cockpit valves, 10 diverter valves, 16 cabin trim valves, 28 cabin supplies, 13 shut-off valves, five valve presses, five air cycles, five valve bypasses, eight air conditioning-heating duct assemblies (a), 10 plain encased seals, 26 temperature sensors, six cockpit modules, 32 thermal resistors, 12 gate valves, 20 other gate valves, 20 flow control valves, 28 manifold absolute pressure sensor emissions, 15 electric controls, five quench loop valves, 14 air turbine starters, 31 starter valves, 16 bleed valves, six fluid to air heat exchangers in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,441,492 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Milestone Contractors L.P., Bloomington, Indiana, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for constructions services at the Naval Support Activity Crane and Lake Glendora Test Facility. The work provides for all necessary labor, transportation, materials, supplies, equipment, and supervision to perform all work associated with horizontal construction. Work will be performed at Crane; and Sullivan, Indiana, and will be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 working capital funds (Army) in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via Contract Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Public Works Department Crane, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0092).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $25,847,241 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001924F2595) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006.) This procures logistics management, product support analysis and integration, maintenance planning, and engineering services, as well as associated technical data for the P-8A aircraft in support of the Navy, the Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) and Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (25%); Whidbey Island, Washington (15%); Sigonella, Italy (7.5%); Manama, Bahrain (7.5%); Okinawa, Japan (7.5%); Misawa, Japan (5%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (5%), Patuxent River, Maryland (5%); Reykjavik, Iceland (5%); Seattle, Washington (2.5%); Birmingham, Alabama (2.5%); Fayetteville, Tennessee (2.5%); Plano, Texas (2.5%); Mesa, Arizona (2.5%); Dayton, Ohio (2.5%); and Huntsville, Alabama (2.5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,050,709; and RAAF funds in the amount of $233,040, will be obligated at the time of award, $25,050,709 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $18,903,763 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X940), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 40 blade rotary rudders in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,262,844 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Merrimack, New Hampshire, is receiving modification number P00009 to a previously awarded contract (N6523623C8006) issued by Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. This modification is for an engineering change for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Oversight Program and increases the value of the basic contract by $16,514,161. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $23,432,442. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (100%) with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,762,292 will be obligated at time of modification award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Information Warfare Center, Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $15,987,169 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X945), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of nine handle brakes, seven hub buckets, eight retaining pins, 44 actuators (blade), 14 pin swivel sleeves, 74 valve flow controls, nine horn signals, five fold pitches (blade), 10 single axis swivels, 96 actuator pitch locks, six structural fittings, eight hydraulic swivel joints, 16 valve assemblies, and 37 aircraft hinges in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,833,713 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,433,448 modification (P00037) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001922C0041). This modification exercises an option to provide additional lab support labor and material to continue lab support of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter laboratory facilities at Edwards Air Force Base, California; Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland; and Fort Worth, Texas, in support of the Air Force, Navy, and F-35 cooperative program partners. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (30%); Palmdale, California (26%); Patuxent River, Maryland (23%); Orlando, Florida (11%); San Diego, California (3%); Linthicum, Maryland (2%); Manchester, New Hampshire (2%); Los Angeles, California (1%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,902,190; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,951,095; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $2,951,095; and cooperative program partners funds in the amount of $2,629,068, will be obligated at the time of award, $11,804,380 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $13,365,474 fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5235) to support SSDS spares requirements. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Work is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 working capital funds in the amount of $12,052,920 (90%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,262,548 (9%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,006 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $12,052,920 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded an $11,040,118 cost-plus-fixed-fee, with a special performance incentive, modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-4205) to purchase commercial material for Planning Yard Support for LPD17 Class LPD 23 USS Anchorage. Fiscal 2024 other procurements Navy funds in the amount of 11,040,118 will be obligated at time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp. Marine System, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded an $8,236,666 firm-fixed-price contract (N32253-24-C-0008) for maintenance repair and overhaul for turbine generators onboard a Virginia-Class submarine. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,236,666 will be obligated at the time of award of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 7, 2024)

Army

Korte Construction Co., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $144,702,810 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a squadron operations facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Indian Springs, Nevada, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $144,702,810 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL-24-C-0019).

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, was awarded a $99,164,685 firm-fixed-price contract for research and development for User Centered Machine Learning. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Adelphi, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0024).

Jacobs-Cold Regions, a JV, Arlington, Virginia (W912DS-24-D-0003); HDR B&V JV, New York, New York (W912DS-24-D-0004); Michael Baker-International Stantec JV, Moon Township, Pennsylvania (W912DS-24-D-0005); Nattoralik A/S, Hoejbjerg, Denmark (W912DS-24-D-0006); Sweco International AB, Stockholm, Sweden (W912DS-24-D-0007); and ISC Radgivende Ingeniorer A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark (W912DS-24-D-0008), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity.

New South Associates Inc., Stone Mountain, Georgia, was awarded a $41,810,287 labor-hours contract for the Veterans Curation Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-D-0013).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $21,920,180 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Kings Bay Entrance Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in St. Marys, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, defense-wide defense funds in the amount of $21,920,180 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0019).

Taylor Marine Construction of Texas LLC, Kemah, Texas, was awarded an $18,997,700 firm-fixed-price contract for channel and shoreline protection. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Anahuac, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,997,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0010).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $17,428,933 modification (P00082) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2010 Army working capital funds; fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,428,933, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded a $16,950,370 modification (P00082) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0072 for Bradley system technical support work directives. Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 11, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $16,950,370 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $15,199,880 hybrid (cost-no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for artificial intelligence and machine learning data sets in support of the Army Research Laboratory. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $1,410,621 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Adelphi, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-C-0010).

Total Computer Solutions Inc.,* Burke, Virginia, was awarded a $13,868,755 modification (P00008) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-D001 for programmatic support service. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Dawson MCG LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental and base support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-D-1008).

Ahtna-Greak Lake E&I JV,* West Sacramento, California, was awarded an $8,000,000 modification (P00004) to contract W91238-21-C-0034 to compensate the contractor for utility delays experienced through April 15, 2024. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity.

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Co., Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded a $7,841,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of lake bottom materials. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Shelbyville, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,841,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-C-0023).

Defense Logistics Agency

BRZ Investment & Consulting LLC,* Boynton Beach, Florida, has been awarded an estimated $122,629,079 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for premium and regular unleaded gasoline, and fuel oil burner. This was competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a four-year seven-month base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Japan, with a June 30, 2029, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Defense Department, Air Force Exchange Service, and Army Exchange Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital fund. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE605-24-D-1004).

Arctic Slope Regional Corp., Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** Fairfield, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 193-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Utah, Arizona and Nevada, with a March 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-24-D-0024).

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 193-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a March 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-24-D-0025).

Transhield Inc., Elkhart, Indiana (SP3300-24-D-0012); L&C Protec Inc.,* doing business as Cocoon, North Hampton, New Hampshire (SP3300-24-D-0013); and Shield Technologies Corp,* Eagan, Minnesota (SP3300-24-D-0014), have each been awarded a maximum $55,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation (SP3300-24-R-5005) for storage cover solutions. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 12, 2029. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

M M Manufacturing LLC,*** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $30,076,717 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for coats and maternity blouses. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 12, 2029. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0067).

National Industries for the Blind,**** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $14,707,500 modification (P00011) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-B002) with four one-year option periods for advanced combat helmet pad suspension systems. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania and North Carolina, with a Sept. 17, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Maryland Industrial Trucks Inc., Linthicum Heights, Maryland (SPE8EC-24-D-0040, $93,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for sweeper and scrubber equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 22, 2022.

Air Force

GZO Inc., San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $99,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract to implement a commercial innovation framework for the Department of the Air Force. This contract provides for an innovation execution framework including the full suite of products and services required to repeatedly innovate, including design, develop, integration, prototyping, testing, and governance of innovation execution. Work will be performed at various locations in the continental U.S. and is expected to be complete by Sept. 10, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $700,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-D-0010).

Puyenpa Construction LLC, Duckwater, Nevada, was awarded a $75,000,000 ceiling, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fire suppression systems and plumbing. This contract provides for plumbing with fire suppression work involved for construction projects. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 12, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $499,972 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, California, is the contracting activity (FA9301-24-D-0005).

PKL Services Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $24,021,046 option modification (P00009) to previously awarded (FA4897-22-C-0015) for Republic of Singapore Air Force flight operations and maintenance support training. Work will be performed at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract involves foreign military sales to the Republic of Singapore. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $24,021,046 are being obligated at time of award. The 366th Contracting Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, is the contracting activity.

Strategic Mission Systems LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $23,131,504 modification (P00033) to a previously awarded contract (FA8106-17-D-0006) for national and nuclear communications support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $416,131,504. Work will be performed at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by March 24, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operations and management funds in the amount of $15,424,769 are being obligated at time of award. The Lifecycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Tecolote Research Inc., Goleta, California, has been awarded a $13,806,892 firm-fixed-price modification (P00046) to a previously awarded contract (FA8806-20-F-0001) for acquiring additional cybersecurity support and exercising option two for software development operations environment. This contract modification provides for continued cloud infrastructure and platform support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $95,431,938 from $81,625,046. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Honeywell International Inc., Clearwater, Florida, was awarded a $9,725,000 requirements type contract for the repair of the C-5 communication navigation system and air traffic management satellite communication (SATCOM) system. This contract provides for repair services of the micro inertial reference system, SATCOM antenna, and satellite data unit. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Florida; and Kanata, Ontario, and is expected to be completed Sept. 17, 2029. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8538-24-D-0017).

Hadland Imaging LLC, Santa Cruz, California, was awarded a $9,720,024 firm-fixed-price contract for flash x-ray and multi-anode flash x-ray systems. This contract provides for flash x-ray systems along with the system hardware, software, maintenance materials, data and acceptance testing, installation, and training for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Hypervelocity Aeroballistics Ranges Facilities. Work will be performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,889,681 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tennessee is the contracting activity (FA9101-24-C-B006).

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business

***Women-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones

****Mandatory source