Vets 4 Veterans Antelope Valley Poker Run and Car Show

Join us on September 22, 2204 for our 13th Annual classic car and motorcycle show with poker run.

This is an event car enthusiasts and the community greatly anticipate every year. Fun for the whole family, a wonderful day of cars, motorcycles, food, music and vendors.

The poker run starts at the Vets 4 Veterans facility at 9 am. The facility is located at 339 East Avenue K-8, Lancaster.

The car show will be at Poncitlán Square from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. Poncitlán Square is located at38315 9th St E, Palmdale, CA 93550.

$25 Registration Fee Includes Car Show and Poker Run Entry

Become an EVENT SPONSOR

Here is your opportunity to show your support for local veterans

Every $500 Sponsor will receive:

Signage at the chosen area

Business logo/promotion on the Vets 4 Veterans Website and Facebook page

Your Business name on the event T-Shirt

For more information visit, Vets 4 Veterans

The mission of Vets 4 Veterans is to empower local veterans, who suffer the physical and psychological wounds of war, to successfully reintegrate into the life of their community. This is accomplished through the programs listed.