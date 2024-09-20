Headlines — September 20

News

Marines reopen second WWII-era airfield to prep for future combat

A recently refurbished, World War II-era airfield is the second such site the Marine Corps has reactivated this year for air training and operations.

Air Force Ospreys set to again deploy abroad after deadly crash, but concerns linger on mechanical issues

Air Force Special Operations Command said Wednesday that it’s just a matter of weeks before the service’s Osprey aircraft will again be deployed to combatant commanders across the globe following a grounding and safety checks triggered by a deadly crash last year.

Air Force

Air Force will take lead in joint prototype battle management tech

The Department of the Air Force will be taking over the Pentagon’s prototype Joint Fires Network, or JFN, as it transitions to a fully fledged program of record, program executive officer for command, control, communications, and battle management Maj. Gen. Luke C.G. Cropsey told reporters Sept 18.

US special ops cuts armed overwatch buy, still needs to justify need

U.S. Special Operations Command cut its desired purchase of 75 armed overwatch aircraft to 62 following a recommendation last year from a government watchdog to slow down the program’s acquisition.

Here’s how a continuing resolution could hurt the Air Force in 2025

The Air Force on Sept. 18 warned that a failure to pass a new budget for the federal government for part or all of fiscal 2025 could degrade military readiness and slow the arrival of critical equipment as Congress ticks toward a shutdown in less than two weeks

Test B-21 flying up to twice a week, Northrop reports

Flight testing of the Air Force’s B-21 Raider stealth bomber is moving along swimmingly, officials report, giving a rare, and small, update on the highly classified program.

USAF experiments with drones to better monitor Russia in the Arctic

U.S. Air Forces in Europe is testing more uses for drones to extend its Arctic surveillance, emphasizing that while sharing information might be “the easiest and cheapest” option, it’s far from enough, its leader said.

AFSOC still wants 75 light attack aircraft despite Congress’ doubts

The Air Force’s special operators trimmed the number of light attack planes they’re asking for after Congress looked askance. But they still need them, the commander of Air Force Special Operations Command said Wednesday.

Could trainees start carrying real rifles in BMT? There’s interest, but no timeline yet.

There is no timeline yet on when, if ever, Air Force and Space Force trainees might be expected to carry actual weapons at Basic Military Training, the head of the 37th Training Wing said Sept. 18. The decision to do so would have to be made at higher levels such as the commanders of the Second Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, and even the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Air Force deploys cloud-based C2 capability to all NORAD air defense sectors

The Air Force has delivered its cloud-based command and control (CBC2) capability to all of the air defense sectors within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), according to the official leading the effort.



Space Force

Space Force close to new launch contracts—but only if Congress passes a budget

The Space Force is preparing to award billions of dollars in launch contracts by the end of this year—provided Congress passes a budget. If Congress only passes a continuing resolution, the schedule may have to slip.

Space Force mitigating potential capability loss for MEO missile-tracking program after RTX’s exit

The Space Force’s acquisition arm is working to ensure there is “no loss of capability” in its space-based missile warning and missile-tracking program following the removal of RTX subsidiary Raytheon from the effort earlier this year, according to the program’s executive officer.

Saltzman’s focus shifts to people and transformation: Mitchell Institute’s Charles Galbreath

As the Space Force approaches its 5th birthday in September, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman is shifting his talking points from why the Space Force is necessary and needed, to how to transform the service into the powerhouse he wants it to be. That means talking about building up manpower, adding substantial resources, and building the bridges into allies, partners, and the Pentagon’s combatant commands that will help ensure space capabilities get to the people who need it, when they need it now and in the future.

Defense

US has accepted 36 upgraded F-35s since lifting delivery pause

The U.S. has officially accepted 36 new Lockheed Martin-made F-35 Joint Strike Fighters since lifting a yearlong delivery halt in July, 29 of which have so far been ferried to their new homes.

Veterans

VA to resume collecting pharmacy co-pays for thousands of vets

Veterans Affairs officials will resume collecting some pharmacy co-payments for thousands of patients at hospitals in Ohio and Washington starting next month, but won’t pursue past debts related to the medications for now.

Veterans’ disability, education benefits could be held up if Senate doesn’t vote to fill $3B shortfall by Friday

A $3 billion hole in veterans benefits funding is closer to being filled, but the Friday deadline to fix the issue without potentially disrupting payments to veterans is fast approaching, with lingering questions about whether the Senate can act quickly enough.

‘That’s our land’: Homeless veterans in LA hail court ruling ordering VA to use campus for housing

For years, homeless veterans in Los Angeles complained that the Department of Veterans Affairs had plenty of room for oil wells, parking lots, a baseball stadium, athletic fields and swimming pools, but none for them on the spacious grounds of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

Veterans often wait decades for the VA to acknowledge toxic exposure caused their illnesses, report finds

It takes more than 30 years on average after a service member is initially exposed to toxins for the Department of Veterans Affairs to acknowledge the illness, leaving tens of thousands of veterans waiting decades to receive compensation and health care, according to a new analysis.