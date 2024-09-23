Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $319,267,437 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide F/A-18 automated maintenance environment system sustainment to include sustainment engineering, engineering investigations, system safety analysis, structural appraisal of fatigue effects support, technical integration support, trade studies, and aerodynamic simulation and modeling support, as well as maintenance planning product data support, configuration management support, and peculiar support equipment (PSE) management to include analysis of aircraft changes for PSE impact. Additionally, this contract provides failure reporting and corrective action system maintenance, software upgrades and training to support fleet maintenance activities; ensuring interactive electronic technical manuals are up-to-date and released to the fleet; and logistics support to provide on-site assistance to operators and organizational/intermediate level maintainers in support of maintaining a network of Hornet Support Centers required for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers’ F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (76%); El Segundo, California (18%); Vandalia, Ohio (2%); Oceana, Virginia (1%); Miramar, California (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0128).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $127,559,450 modification (P000018) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001922C0042). This modification adds scope to procure weapon replaceable assemblies hardware to include: 292 advanced threat warning sensors (218 for the Navy and 74 for the Air Force); 54 control indicator unit replaceable replacements (23 for the Navy, 20 for the Army and 11 for the Air Force); 92 Department of the Navy (DON) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) processor units (80 for the Navy and 12 for the Air Force); 62 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies for the Navy; 53 high capacity cards (20 for the Navy and 33 for the Air Force); 45 smart connector assemblies (32 for the Navy and 13 for the Air Force); and 42 battery kits for the Navy; as well as associated systems engineering, technical support, analysis and studies in support of integration of the DON LAIRCM system onto various aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and the Air Force Special Operations Command. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (24%); Goleta, California (22%); Longmont, Colorado (13%); Blacksburg, Virginia (9%); Apopka, Florida (8%); Verona, Wisconsin (8%); Westminster, Colorado (6%); Carlsbad, California (4%); Ashburn, Virginia (3%); Salt Lake City, Utah (2%); and Tripp City, Ohio (1%), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,351,053; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,756,765; fiscal 2024 procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $1,074,514; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,666,984; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,788,714; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,881,421, will be obligated at the time of award, $5,670,135 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $60,076,459 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the production, integration, testing, inspection, fleet introduction, and fielding of four operational test program sets (OTPS), as well as associated non-recurring engineering, program management, logistics, and engineering development models to support the AN/APY-9 radar avionics line replaceable modules (LRM), as well as the risk management framework, authority to operate or assess only, and cyber test requirements for the E-2D Radar OTPSs to be used at the depot-level to provide test and repair capabilities for the LRMs using the electronic Consolidated Automated Support System (eCASS), eCASS Power Augmentation Test Set, and specialized test equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (67%); Baltimore, Maryland (23%); and El Segundo, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in August 2029. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $643,420; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,433,039, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $59,433,039 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833524C0262).

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $39,655,406 modification (P00058) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, and fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized contract (N0001921C0011). This modification definitizes the contract and extends the period of performance to provide continued F135 propulsion system annual sustainment including recurring sustainment support, program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys, engineering support, material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, joint technical data updates, support equipment management, depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations, as well as training. These efforts are in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (40%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (21%); Indianapolis, Indiana (12%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (6%); West Palm Beach, Florida (6%); Brekstad, Norway (4%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (3%); Iwakuni, Japan (3%); Williamtown, Australia (2%); Cameri, Italy (1%); Marham, United Kingdom (1%); and Fort Worth, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,261,362; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,389,953; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,565,946; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $8,404,939; and FMS funds in the amount of $4,033,206, will be obligated at time of award, $27,217,261 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a not-to-exceed $34,300,000 stand-alone contract for the procurement of six multifunctional module mast (MMM) tactical modules and MMM payload modules. All work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire. Work is expected to be completed by June 2028. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,807,000 will be obligated at time of award as an undefinitized contract action, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-NA67).

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, Northridge, California, is awarded a $33,273,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the advanced acquisition, fiscal 2025 low-rate initial production of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) to procure long-lead time components, materials, parts, and associated efforts required to maintain the AARGM-ER planned production schedule. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, West Virginia (32%); San Diego, California (22%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (15%); Andover, Massachusetts (14%); Plymouth, Maine (9%); Nampa, Indiana (3%); Huntsville, Alabama (2%); Northridge, California (1%); and various locations outside of the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0062).

Raytheon Co., Largo, Florida is awarded a $24,800,621 firm fixed price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5203) to exercise options for Planar Array Antenna Assembly production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (89%); and the country of Japan, under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (59%); McKinney, Texas (35%); St. Petersburg, Florida (3%); and Andover, Massachusetts (3%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $13,833,114 (55%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $8,205,267 (33%); Foreign Military Sales (Japan) in the amount of $2,735,089 (11%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $27,151 (1%) funding, will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California, is awarded a $8,649,653 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract action (N00024-24-C-4423) to exercise options for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of the USS Halsey (DDG 97), a Chief of Naval Operations Fiscal Year 2024 Depot Modernization Period (FY24 DMP). The scope of this procurement includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the USS Halsey (DDG 97) FY24 DMP. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $225,596,313. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $6,077,327 (85.8%); fiscal 2024 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $954,274 (13.5%); and fiscal 2024 working capital fund, Navy funds in the amount of $51,150 (.7%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $6,077,327 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a) (3) (Industrial Mobilization). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-4423).

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $7,999,919 modification (P00018) to a previously awarded cost-plus fixed-fee contract (HR001120C0100) for refurbishment of three existing KRAKEN prototype units, provision of engineering services for system improvements, command and control integration, and system autonomy upgrades. The effort will also include participation in one fleet exercise, including system deployment and recovery. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds are being used to fund this modification. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in November 2025. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, awarded the contract on behalf of the Navy Program Executive Office for Undersea Warfare Systems, Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039).

Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Omaha, Nebraska (W9128F-24-D-0014); Arcadis, Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W9128F-24-D-0015); CDM Federal Programs Corp., Kansas City, Missouri (W9128F-24-D-0016); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W9128F-24-D-0017); and Tetra Tech Inc., Boise, Idaho (W9128F-24-D-0018), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for professional architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.



Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $238,407,362 firm-fixed-price contract to design and build an airmen training complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2028. Fiscal 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $238,407,362 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0023).

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $103,172,444 modification (P00004) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0026 for production of Tube-Launched Optically Tracked Wireless-Guided. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2028. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $103,172,444 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Omega Foundation Services,* Slaughter, Louisiana, was awarded a $71,685,417 firm-fixed-price contract for construction and electrical work. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Edgard, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of June 5, 2028. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $71,685,417 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0037).

J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded a $67,270,205 firm-fixed-price contract for a fish passage improvement project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in New London, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $67,270,205 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912EK-24-C-0026).

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $59,274,008 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and renovation of a building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Mainz Kastel, Germany, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2028. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $59,274,008 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity (W912GB-24-C-0030).

Knight Construction & Supply, Deer Park, Washington, was awarded a $56,839,500 firm-fixed-price contract to manufacture and install dam parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Pomeroy, Washington; Starbuck, Washington; Kahlotus, Washington; and Burbank, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 21, 2029. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2024 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funda in the amount of $56,839,500, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912EF-24-C-0012).

Knights Armament Co., Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $30,783,139 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of night vision equipment and training services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Titusville, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Sweden) funds in the amount of $30,783,139 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5042).

The Logistics Co. Inc.,* Fayetteville, North Carolina, was awarded a $28,938,538 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for base support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,046,987 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-24-F-0140).

Recsolu Inc., Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $20,818,236 firm-fixed-price contract for utilization of Yello products and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W58P05-24-D-0005).

Matthews Group Inc., Purcellville, Virginia, was awarded a $20,768,642 firm-fixed-price contract for a commercial vehicle inspection facility and memorial restroom facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2024. Fiscal 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $20,768,642 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0034).

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc.,* Christiana, Tennessee, was awarded a $14,999,500 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of M107 Long Range Sniper Rifle variants, spare parts, accessories and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0029).

U.S. Ordnance,* Sparks, Nevada, was awarded a $14,960,325 firm-fixed-price contract for M60E4 and M60E6 machine guns, spare parts and accessories, conversion kits and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0051).

Red Eagle JV,* Coweta, Oklahoma, was awarded a $12,932,311 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a fire station to support William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $12,932,311 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0030).

Richard E Pierson Construction Co. Inc., Pilesgrove, New Jersey, was awarded a $12,909,895 firm-fixed-price contract to expand a dredged material placement facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Logan Township, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,909,895 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-24-C-0036).

Applied Technologies Group Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $11,041,114 modification (P00025) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-E001 for logistics support for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 12, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Croatia, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, and Turkey) and 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,041,114 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Teledyne Flir Unmanned Ground Systems Inc., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was awarded a $10,324,479 firm-fixed-price contract for the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Elkridge, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,324,479 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-F-0299).

Towill Inc., Concord, California, was awarded a $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineering services for surveys, photography and mapping. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, California, is the contracting activity (W912P7-24-D-0002).

IDS International LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $8,575,534 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to support tactical training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) funds in the amount of $8,575,534 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-C-0036).

CORRECTION: The $11,000,000 contract (W911QX-24-C-0030) announced on Sept. 19, 2024, for Vector Atomic Inc., Pleasanton, California, to provide scaling manufacturing and affordability of resilient timing systems was actually awarded on Sept. 20, 2024.

Defense Logistics Agency

ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $66,765,417 modification (P00004) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-22-D-0013) with four one-year option periods for dual-aeromedical certified ventilators and accessories. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 27, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Department of Health Affairs. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 war stopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

GE Aviation Systems LLC, Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $63,458,654 firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for KC-135 aircraft integrated data acquisition recorder systems. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 22, 2029. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-24-D-0999).

Air Force

Securboration Inc. was awarded a $45,750,000 maximum ordering amount indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development. This contract provides for research, design, development, demonstration, test, integration, and delivery the MIC2 software system. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 22, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $249,985 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-D-B002).

ViaSat Inc., Carlsbad, California, was awarded a $33,638,691 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program. This contract seeks multi-band, satellite communications antennas capable of use on military aircraft. Work will be performed in Tempe, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by April 24, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 15 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 (Space Force) research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,500,000; fiscal 2024 (Air Force) research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000; and fiscal 2023 (Air Force) research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,188,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2385-24-C-B038).

Concurrent Technologies Corp., Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $22,000,000 cost-plus fixed-fee, not-to-exceed contract for flightline charging infrastructure demonstration. This contract provides for the design, fabrication, and installation of flightline charging infrastructure. Work will be performed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Robins AFB, Georgia; and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,999,188 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-24-C-B051).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $19,309,802 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for distributed metadata manager service software prototype and reports and network modeling portal software prototype and reports. This contract provides for the design and development of a resilient data management protocol capable of routing data across multiple security domains and optimizing the performance of end-to-end traffic flows. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri; Huntington Beach, California; El Segundo, California; and Bridewater, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 22, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 14 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $574,821 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B111).

Maher & Associates LLC, Forest Hill, Maryland, was awarded at $17,351,831 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for low cost, rapid, aerospace fabrication technology. This contract provides for the development and demonstration of a digitally transformed and automated press-based resin infusion process for manufacturing small composite structures. Work will be performed at Forest Hill, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 26, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,694,351 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2391-24-C-B037).

University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $16,097,284 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for small expendable turbine phase two risk reduction experimentation. This contract provides assessing advanced manufacturing techniques and designs for technical feasibility and cost effectiveness when applied to small turbojet engines. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 17, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $12,978,268; and fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $1,840,253 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-24-C-B026). (Awarded Sept. 19, 2024)

BAE Systems Information and Electro, Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $16,011,898, firm-fixed-price contract for B-2 low noise amplifier/diplexer and the radar frequency switch unit. This contract provides for the repair of the low noise amplifier/diplexer and the radar frequency switch unit. Work will be performed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma is the contracting activity. (FA8119-24-D-0011) (This contract was awarded on Sept. 20, 2024)

Sierra Space Corp., Broomfield, Colorado, was awarded a $15,997,234 face value contract for maturation of the VR35K-A advanced upper stage engine. This contract provides for further development testing of the VR35K-A prototype engine and vehicle integration maturation. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 25, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Congressional Interest Item research and development funds in the amount of $15,997,234 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA9300-23-R-6008).

RTX BBN Technologies Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, was awarded a $10,469,650 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for XQN software and hardware prototype and reports. This contract provides for the design, development, test, evaluation, and mature red/black networking and cross domain solution broker service technologies; the creation of digital models and analysis of effectiveness and efficiency; and establishes relevance through demonstrations. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 23, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 14 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $467,920 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B112).

Lockheed Martin, Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $10,211,283 modification (P00775) to a previously awarded contract (FA8807‐08‐C‐0010) for GPS III Mission 9 launch and on-orbit checkout. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,555,641,146 from $5,545,429,901. Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $10,211,245 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

*Small business